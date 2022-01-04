DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
The "Xylitol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Chewing Gum, Oral Care, Confectionery), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Region (Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global xylitol market size is expected to reach USD 738.10 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%
The product demand has been growing rapidly owing to the high demand for natural ingredients in the food industry. Furthermore, the use of xylitol in dietary supplement products, such as gummies, has also been one of the key driving factors contributing to the growth of the market.
It shows a varied range of applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. Sugar-free chocolates, chewing gums, hard candies, wafer fillings, pastilles, and other diabetic sweets are produced using xylitol as the key sugar substitutes. It also enhances the flavor, color, and shelf life of food products.
Chewing gums that contain xylitol are well known for their therapeutic purposes. The addition of xylitol to cough syrups, tonics, and vitamin preparations results in nonfermentable products. It is added to diets as a beneficial health supplement for diabetic patients, due to its non-cariogenic and non-fermentable properties.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020. China is among the leading producers as well as consumers across the globe. The majority of the product is produced in China followed by Europe and the U.S.
The increasing product usage in the formulation of various dietary supplements from the nutraceutical industry is accelerating the growth of the market. Most of the players operating in this market are export-oriented and focus on building a global distribution network to meet the increasing demand in various end-use industries across the world.
Xylitol Market Report Highlights
- The powder form segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 90% of the global market in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 20208
- The easy application and availability of xylitol in the powder form are contributing to the segment growth
- Oral care is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period
- Xylitol prevents tooth decay and improves the flavor of tooth care products, such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and mouth fresheners
- Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market by 2028. China is the largest production cluster and has a high product demand and usage in various applications, such as nutraceutical and chewing gum manufacturing
- Europe, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2028
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market segmentation & scope
3.2 Xylitol- Value chain analysis
3.3 Raw material outlook
3.3.1 Corn cob
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.4.1 The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) Regulations
3.4.2 U.S. FDA regulations
3.4.3 Other regulations
3.4.4 Side Effects
3.4.5 Toxicity to pets
3.5 Technology Outlook
3.6 Xylitol market dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.6.1.2 Increasing number of world diabetic population
3.6.1.3 Promising growth of sugar-free confectionery market
3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.7 Xylitol - PESTEL Analysis
3.8 Xylitol - Porter's Analysis
3.9 Penetration & growth prospect mapping
Chapter 4 Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Powder
4.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts for Powder, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3 Liquid
Chapter 5 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Chewing Gum
5.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts for chewing gum, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)
5.3 Confectionery
5.4 Bakery & Other Foods
5.5 Oral Care
Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application
6.1 Market Share, 2020 & 2028
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Competition overview
7.2 Vendor Landscape
7.3 Competitive Environment
7.4 Competitive Market Positioning
7.5 Strategic Developments
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Cargill, Inc.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc
- Roquette Freres
- zuChem, Inc
- Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
- NovaGreen, Inc.
- DFI Corporation
- Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Xylitol Canada Inc.
- Xylitol U.K.
- Jining Hengda Green Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Biobridge Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd.
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.
- A & Z Food Additives Co, Ltd.
- Herboveda India
- Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
- Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hycczx
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005824/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC EUROPE CHINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH DIABETES PACKAGING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS FOOD/BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING RETAIL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/04/2022 11:58 AM/DISC: 01/04/2022 11:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005824/en