The "Yoga Clothing Market by Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global yoga clothing market size was valued at $33,680.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $70,291.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.
The rising awareness regarding the health benefits of participating in yoga is expected to boost the growth of the yoga clothing market across the globe. The sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, growing burden of diseases, and rising obese population are the major factors driving the growth in the number of men and women participation in yoga. Further, the increased concern regarding body posture, fitness, and aesthetics among the youth is encouraging them to participate in yoga. The desire for healthy and active lifestyle is expected to boost yoga participation. These are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global yoga clothing market during the forecast period.
Celebrities such as Richard Gere, Robert Downy Jr., Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Sting, Madonna, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu follow yoga and have widely endorsed and promoted yoga and encouraged people to introduce it in their daily regime and lifestyle. In addition, Shilpa Shetty has been one of the biggest contributors to the Indian yoga industry, and has released her own videos and CDs to motivate people to practice yoga around the world, thus influencing both middle-aged people as well as millennial and generation Z to practice yoga. Therefore, endorsement of yoga clothing and yoga practicing by the famous celebrities is expected to fuel the growth of the yoga clothing market across the globe.
According to the global yoga clothing market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into top wear and bottom wear. On the basis of end user, it is classified into men and women. On the basis of distribution channel, the yoga clothing market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surge in demand from emerging markets
- Rising prevalence of obesity
- Rising government initiatives to promote yoga
Restraint
- Write Presence of other alternatives such as multi-specialty gym, fitness centers, and therapy classes
- Increase in the number of yoga accidents
Opportunity
- Promotion of yoga for male practitioners
Companies Mentioned
- Nike
- Puma
- Asics
- Under Armour Inc.
- Adidas
- Lululemon Athletica
- Manduka
- Prana
- Hugger Mugger
- Aurorae Yoga LLC
