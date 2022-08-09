SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--
Globalgig, an innovative provider of global communications services for enterprises worldwide, announced today that industry veteran Gina Nomellini has joined the leadership team as chief marketing officer, succeeding Jennifer Mao who previously announced her plans to retire. Nomellini will lead the company’s marketing, sales enablement and product functions.
“I am pleased to welcome Gina to Globalgig and am excited to work with her again as she brings extensive industry leadership across large global organizations and startups to drive our continued growth,” said Ernest Cunningham, Globalgig president and CEO. "We are confident that Gina's proven track record in product development and data-driven marketing makes her the ideal choice for CMO as we focus on expanding our brand and further developing our service portfolio. We are truly grateful to Jennifer for her contributions to Globalgig and wish her the best in her retirement.”
"Globalgig takes an innovative approach to simplifying the complex networking requirements of global enterprises, delivering connectivity solutions for offices and mobile employees," commented Gina Nomellini, CMO of Globalgig. "I am excited to join this organization and work with the management team to expand the product portfolio and position the organization for continued success."
Nomellini most recently served as GTT’s chief marketing officer, where she led the company’s brand development, marketing communications, product development and product management functions. Prior to GTT, Nomellini was CMO for One Source Networks (OSN), where she directed the company’s marketing, product and commercial initiatives, and was instrumental in GTT’s successful acquisition of OSN in 2015.
Preceding her CMO appointments at GTT and OSN, Nomellini was vice president of global product and marketing for Telstra. Her earlier career includes various leadership positions at Level 3 Communications and Broadwing Communications. Nomellini earned a Bachelor of Arts from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.
About Globalgig
Globalgig provides enterprises with global communications services for offices and mobile employees worldwide. Utilizing technologies such as SD-WAN, wireless, UCaaS and managed network services, Globalgig designs innovative solutions that simplify complex networking and deliver results. Globalgig is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices across the U.S., and in the U.K., France, the Netherlands and Australia. To learn more, visit www.globalgig.com.
