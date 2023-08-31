Globe MSCI ESG Rating Soars to AA, Highest in PH to Date

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2023--
Top digital solutions platform Globe has achieved a historic milestone in its commitment to sustainability, as it achieved a ratings upgrade to AA from MSCI, marking the highest rating among companies and within the telco industry in the Philippines to date.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830711999/en/
Globe achieved a ratings upgrade to AA from MSCI, marking the highest rating among companies and within the telco industry in the Philippines to date (Photo: Business Wire)
MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. These evaluations are based on governance structures, policies, targets, quantitative performance metrics, and any relevant controversies.
The firm’s ESG Research aims to provide investors with insights into the ESG risks and opportunities of companies worldwide. With Globe's upgrade from BBB to A in 2020, and now to AA, it is recognized as an ESG leader, effectively managing its exposures to ESG risks.
“This MSCI AA rating is a testament to Globe's steadfast commitment to sustainability practices, and a historic feat for the Philippines in itself. As we put our sustainability ambitions into action and embed its principles in the way we do business, we are proud to set the benchmark for ESG practices in the industry and the country,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.
Globe’s rating reflects wins in several aspects.
On the environmental front, Globe has shown exemplary leadership in climate action. As the first publicly-listed company in the Philippines to commit to set science-based targets through the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi), Globe aims to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050. In 2022, Globe surpassed its target by reducing 4.42% of its carbon emissions, as a result of shifting towards renewable energy, investing in energy-efficient technologies, and deploying green solutions across its network.
In terms of social aspects, Globe has been unwavering in its commitment to privacy and data security. The company conducts regular vulnerability assessments, patch management, and security threat detection to ensure the protection of its assets. Globe also emphasizes the importance of data privacy and information security training for all its employees. In the area of labor, Globe's "Alagang Globe" Program showcases the company's dedication to employee well-being. Beyond compliance with the minimum wage law, Globe ensures competitive pay and was recognized multiple times in 2022 for its outstanding workplace practices.
Governance at Globe has also made headway. In the Annual Stockholders Meeting held in April 2023, Globe welcomed four new directors in its Board including two female directors with a vision to continue studying and revisiting its diversity and female composition in the Board. Pursuant to its campaign for good corporate governance, the Board is now composed of four independent directors and two female member directors. The company also continues to adopt ESG-linked policies, ensuring that high sustainability and exemplary corporate governance standards are upheld. Globe's Code of Conduct embeds universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into the company's daily operations.
The company’s latest MSCI ESG Rating underscores Globe's dedication to its ESG strategies and practices, setting a high standard for companies in the Philippines and beyond.
MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Their research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. For more information, click here.
To learn more about Globe, visit globe.com.ph.
Disclaimer:
The use by Globe of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) Data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Globe by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
Sustainability at Globe
Globe is a Participant in the United Nations Global Compact and has committed to upholding the Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. It also supports 10 out of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, with particular focus on SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 13 - Climate Action. As a Participant to the #RaceToZero campaign of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Globe has committed to set a science-based target through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Learn more about Globe Sustainability by visiting theGlobe Sustainability Websiteand theGlobe Annual Integrated Report.
Follow us on @GlobeIcon on Facebook and @globe_icon on Instagram, and Globe Telecom on LinkedIn.
Email us at: globeofgood@globe.com.ph
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830711999/en/
CONTACT: For more information, please contact:
Golin for Globe Group
Email Address: GlobeGroup@golin.com
Globe Press Room: https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html
Twitter: @talk2GLOBE │ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globeph
KEYWORD: SINGAPORE PHILIPPINES ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY DATA MANAGEMENT SUSTAINABILITY TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT SECURITY CLIMATE CHANGE FINANCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER PHILANTHROPY ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Globe
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/31/2023 02:47 AM/DISC: 08/31/2023 02:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830711999/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.