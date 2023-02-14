HOUSTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the acquisition of WFHomie, an employee experience and people analytics platform built for remote-first companies. The acquisition is GoCo’s first and follows a $15 million funding round led by ATX Venture Partners in Q4 2022. With the addition of WFHomie’s product portfolio and domain expertise, GoCo unlocks immediate cross-selling synergies and accelerates its product innovation in the space, helping their customers automate HR workflows that are efficient, intuitive, and loved by HR teams as well as employees.
Building the most flexible all-in-one HR platform
GoCo’s employee management platform is built with flexibility in mind, to help SMBs eliminate manual HR tasks, and empower them to prioritize strategic HR initiatives. Recent GoCo research found that 4 out of 5 HR professionals are feeling more pressure from leadership to retain top talent, and employee engagement programs are key to driving that retention.
With engagement and retention top of mind for HR professionals, GoCo is eager to expand its robust suite of employee management solutions with even more products and services aimed at enhancing employee experience and providing valuable people analytics for measuring engagement.
As part of the transaction, the WFHomie team will join GoCo. Their focus will be to accelerate the next generation of innovative products for more engaging and data-driven workplaces.
“We know that employee experience is top of mind for SMBs and the HR teams that support them,” said Nir Leibovich, Co-founder and CEO of GoCo. “Our team and our platform are growing rapidly in support of our mission to empower HR professionals, and this acquisition is a key step in that direction. It’s clear that the leadership of WFHomie share our vision, passion, and excitement for creating innovative products that help companies build better workplaces. We’re confident that the WFHomie team will bring the expertise and agility we need to ship new products and expand our service offerings in line with that vision.”
“Nir and the leadership team at GoCo are dedicated to building a future where HR and People Ops leaders have the bandwidth to support their employees effectively and create thriving, high-performing workplaces” said Pavla Bobosikova, Co-founder and CEO, WFHomie. “We share the same vision – to improve work-life for employees, while empowering organizations to operate more effectively.”
About GoCo:
GoCo.io is modernizing HR, benefits, and payroll with its flexible, easy-to-use, and industry-leading solution for SMBs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR professionals to make work a better place. Unlike other HR platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work in order to adopt a modern HR system.
About WFHomie:
WFHomie is a leading Canadian employee experience platform that helps remote-first teams keep their employees productive and engaged. WFHomie provides distributed and hybrid companies with virtual experiences and employee recognition software, as well as people analytics tools that help HR teams better understand and manage their workforce, and retain top employees. WFHomie enables companies to operate more effectively with data and seamless employee experience execution.
