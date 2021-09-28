HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
GoCo.io, a leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced that it will add a COVID-19 compliance tracking tool to its all-in-one core HR platform. The new solution is GoCo’s latest innovation, responding to the growing number of organizations that are requiring employees to share vaccination status.
The easy-to-use tracking component will be integrated into GoCo’s platform as a part of its automated HR Workflows feature. Administrators can request COVID-19 status and monitor individual and company-wide compliance while employees can quickly upload either proof of vaccination or test results. And administrators can include COVID-19 status on each team member’s profile, so both employee and employer can stay apprised of compliance.
“Since the announcement of Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate, we’ve been hearing from our clients and the HR community that this is going to be a big challenge for them,” noted Chief Product Officer Michael Gugel. “We knew instantly that this is a feature that would be valuable to the market, and that we could deliver it in time to help them get in compliance.”
For employees, the process is simple: They’ll receive a notification to complete their status update and then click through to a page where they can quickly add their information. If they are vaccinated, then they’ll be prompted to upload proof of vaccination. If they aren’t vaccinated, then they’ll be asked to upload test results and to select either “positive” or “negative” for their test result. And if employees do not complete the status update, they will receive an automatic notification the following week. The flow is also customizable; if a company wants to follow a different process, they can update the template accordingly.
On the administrators’ side, they have a comprehensive report that shows proof of vaccination, proof of COVID-19 test, COVID-19 test results, and request status for each team member. For the company overall, administrators can look back at the past weeks to see where compliance data is missing. They also have a high-level summary that indicates where weeks were missed or not compliant.
To learn more about the feature, and sign up to be notified when it’s available, visit goco.io/vaccine.
About GoCo
GoCo.io is modern HR, benefits, and payroll, built with flexibility and ease of use in mind. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, GoCo’s mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR to make work a better place.
Unlike other HRIS platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work just to adopt a modern HR system. For more information, visit www.goco.io.
