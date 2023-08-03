HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--
GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, announced its summer product release today, introducing a range of powerful features designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve the overall HR management experience. By combining a comprehensive suite of features into one cohesive platform, GoCo empowers businesses to streamline their HR operations, boost productivity, and elevate the employee experience.
GoCo co-founder and Chief Product Officer Michael Gugel expressed his enthusiasm about the summer product launch, stating, "At GoCo, we're constantly striving to deliver the most modern and easy-to-use HR platform. Our latest product release embodies our commitment to efficiency and employee experience. We believe these new features will modernize the way organizations manage their HR processes, empowering businesses to focus on what truly matters – their people."
With this latest product launch, GoCo continues to solidify its position as an industry leader in HR technology, with features including:
- Scheduling – Streamline shift management and save time with scheduling, time tracking, and HR all in one place.
- Time Off Enhancements – Empower your team with custom time off policies that reflect your organization’s culture and values.
- Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) – GoCo makes it easier than ever to uncover employee sentiment and take your employee engagement strategy to the next level.
- Announcements – Keep your workforce engaged and informed by posting announcements in GoCo.
- AI Knowledge Base– Like Chatgpt for your HR policies! Let AI handle your team’s most frequently asked questions.
- And, even more new enhancements that streamline HR processes and modernize GoCo’s platform.
To learn more about the release, visit https://www.goco.io/summer-release-2023/
About GoCo
Founded in 2015, GoCo.io is modernizing HR, benefits, and payroll with its flexible, easy-to-use, and industry-leading solutions for SMBs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR professionals to make work a better place. Unlike other HR platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work in order to adopt a modern HR system.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803925913/en/
CONTACT: Ashley Widener, Director of Marketing at GoCo.io
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: GoCo
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/03/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803925913/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.