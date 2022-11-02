HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced a $15 Million funding round led by ATX Venture Partners in September. This brings the total recent investment to $27.5m. The raise allowed GoCo to further expand and advance its award-winning platform with its biggest-ever release in Q4, bringing even more power and flexibility to its HR platform and is packed with new features and enhancements, 50+ new integrations, enhanced UI, visual reports and insights. In preparation for its growth and new product launch, the company doubled its full-time employee headcount over the past 24 months. The additional funding allows GoCo to continue innovating to deliver best-in-class client service while eliminating manual HR tasks with its industry-leading solution for SMBs.
“We believe that GoCo is the company best positioned to provide HR departments at SMBs with the most flexible employee management software,” said Chris Shonk, General Partner at ATX Venture Partners. “In a crowded marketplace, GoCo clearly rises to the top with its ease-of-use, flexibility and unparalleled customization. We’re excited to be a part of GoCo’s journey, and we look forward to supporting their continued innovation as they solve new and existing challenges HR departments face.”
“GoCo is the trusted HR software SMBs rely on and we’re thrilled to reach an exciting funding milestone,” said Nir Leibovich, CEO of GoCo. “This new investment will enable us to provide additional leap-frog HR technology solutions that ensure every organization’s success by eliminating manual HR tasks. SMBs are facing significant challenges right now and GoCo has grown rapidly because we are able to not only meet but exceed HR departments’ needs and expectations. GoCo looks forward to expanding upon providing an outstanding customer experience through this new phase of growth as we launch our newest value-added product this fall.”
About GoCo
Founded in 2015, GoCo.io is modernizing HR, benefits, and payroll with its flexible, easy-to-use, and industry-leading solution for SMBs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR professionals to make work a better place. Unlike other HR platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work in order to adopt a modern HR system.
