HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced the successful acquisition of Morris & Associates, Engineers, LLC ("Morris & Associates” or the “Company”), a Texas-based, family-owned engineering and architectural firm. Under the terms of the acquisition, Morris & Associates will join Stratus, Godspeed Capital’s multidisciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005354/en/
Founded in 1960 by Don K. Morris in Houston, TX, Morris & Associates brings more than sixty years of engineering, architectural, and fuel system design expertise to Stratus. While the Company specializes in the design, permitting, and construction administration of fuel systems for retail, fleet, institutional and municipal facilities, it also offers a broad range of services including architecture design support, entitlements, land planning, site development, enterprise drone surveying, and expert witness services. The Company is also a leader in the development and utilization of 3D laser scanning and drone surveying to analyze sites for clients across the Department of Transportation, Department of Defense, and retail sectors. A second-generation family-owned business, Morris & Associates’ team of sixteen professionals is licensed in sixteen US states and has designed fuel infrastructure systems and obtained permits for thousands of facilities worldwide.
“We are pleased to welcome Morris & Associates to Stratus, as the firm’s established portfolio of business and longstanding reputation supporting public and private sector clients in Texas will markedly enhance our platform’s footprint across the Southeastern United States,” said Brandon Enochs, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stratus. “This acquisition not only reinforces Stratus’ commitment to building a world-class, innovative, and diverse platform, but also furthers our vision of providing best-in-class engineering, architecture, and consulting services and solutions to clients across high-growth sectors in the Southeastern US, a core region of focus for our family of companies. We look forward to integrating Morris & Associates’ extensive and complementary business, supported by an incredibly talented team of professionals, to the growing Stratus platform.”
Morris & Associates is the latest acquisition for Stratus, which was formed through the alliance of four companies including Prime Engineering, Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, Ascent Engineering Group, and Zyscovich, Inc. Founded with a vision to build a diversified engineering, architecture, and consulting platform of scale, Stratus partners with businesses in the growing commercial, industrial, transportation, education, federal, state, and local government infrastructure markets to deliver innovative services and solutions to clients in the US and around the world.
Stratus will continue to seek out like-minded engineering, architecture, and consulting firms aligned with its core values and geographic focus to further accelerate its growth through investment in world-class talent, technology, and service offerings. Founders, business owners, and industry participants interested in learning more about Stratus should contact Godspeed at info@godspeedcm.com.
Morris & Associates was advised by PSMJ Resources, Inc.
About Stratus
Stratus delivers solutions that connect people and communities to build a more vibrant world. We are a full-service engineering and architecture consulting firm for the full project lifecycle – from initial planning and feasibility studies to final construction oversight. Our highly technical, licensed team of engineers, architects, planners, designers, and surveyors provide unique insight and expertise to help solve complex problems while empowering our clients and community partners to bring plans to life. For more information, please visit the Stratus website at www.stratusteam.com.
About Godspeed Capital
Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005354/en/
CONTACT: For Godspeed Capital:
Alex Jeffrey/Sara Widmann
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170For Stratus:
Brooke Lewis
Stratus Team LLC
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENGINEERING ARCHITECTURE MANUFACTURING FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSULTING
SOURCE: Godspeed Capital Management LP
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005354/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.