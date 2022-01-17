GoFor Promotes Dillon McDonald, Chief Revenue Officer, to President

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
GoFor, North America's only Renewable Delivery™ marketplace for same-day, last mile deliveries of big and bulky items, has announced the appointment of Dillon McDonald to the role of President. In this new role, McDonald will help GoFor accelerate its transition into the leader in sustainable logistics, where he’ll be able to draw upon his deep expertise in decarbonization strategies to help the company drive better deliveries for people and the planet. McDonald's elevation to the role of President became effective January 1, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005022/en/
Dillon McDonald - President, GoFor (Photo: Business Wire)
McDonald joined GoFor in June 2021 as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to joining GoFor, McDonald was Vice President of Incubation at National Grid Ventures, one of the world's largest utilities focused on decarbonization and transforming the energy system. His past experience as a CEO and tech founder, operator, and investor helps GoFor build the internal infrastructure to meet not only increased demand but also make deliveries more seamless and sustainable in cities and communities in North America. As President, McDonald will continue to oversee marketing, sales, and brand while adding oversight of GoFor's operations, logistics, and technology groups in his expanded leadership role.
"We are at a critical moment in our business, where we have big plans to transform the last-mile delivery space into something dynamic and carbon negative — and Dillon is critical to seeing this transition through,” said GoFor CEO Ian Gardner. “With his expertise in energy, infrastructure and his wealth of knowledge and vast experience leading and growing technology organizations, Dillon is a natural fit as President. I can’t be more excited for his contributions to our team, our growth and our mission to change the delivery marketplace for the better.”
“Since joining GoFor, I have seen how the team has rallied to the mission of carbon negative delivery throughout our organization and I am thrilled with the chance to lead them as we help transform our business model to meet the vital challenges humanity faces,” said Dillon McDonald. “The evolution and broad adoption of climatetech is more necessary than ever, and GoFor presents an opportunity to lead logistics into a greener, smarter, and better, future.”
For more information on GoFor, please visit www.gofordelivers.com or https://www.gofordelivers.com/renewable-delivery.
About GoFor
GoFor believes we have to deliver better. For us, that not only means offering timely deliveries for all shapes and sizes of packages, but also doing it with carbon negative last-mile logistics. We call this Renewable Delivery™, our proprietary, innovative approach that combines an electric vehicle fleet, unique packaging and integrated software to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and make cities and communities better places to live. For more information on GoFor, visit www.gofordelivers.com. To read more about GoFor’s recent announcements, visit https://www.gofordelivers.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005022/en/
CONTACT: Media
Nicole Cheffey
VP Marketing
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT OTHER MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PACKAGING
SOURCE: GoFor
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005022/en