GoFor Promotes Dillon McDonald, Chief Revenue Officer, to President

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this morning. High around 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.