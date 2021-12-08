GoGuardian Appoints Former Google Executive Jenny Zhao as Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
GoGuardian, the leading education technology company helping K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student, today announced the appointment of former Google executive Jenny Zhao as GoGuardian’s Chief Technology Officer. At GoGuardian, Zhao will lead the teams responsible for building digital learning solutions to help educators create engaging and safe learning environments.
Zhao recently served as Senior Director of Engineering at Google. Her multi-decade rise through globally dominant tech companies started at computer graphics innovator Silicon Graphics, where she led advanced simulation middleware solutions for clients including the U.S. Air Force and Disneyland. At Google, Zhao excelled as an engineering director, managing global teams across cultures and geographies, building innovative solutions in Google Pay, Search, and Maps.
“Jenny believes deeply in the mission of GoGuardian and shares our passion for building effective learning solutions that advance educational outcomes,” said Advait Shinde, co-founder and CEO of GoGuardian. “Jenny’s incredible track record of leading people-centered, high-performing engineering teams and driving change at the world’s most successful companies is a perfect fit for GoGuardian at a transformative time for our company.”
Beyond her leadership credentials, Zhao is passionate about education, and in 2002 helped launch an immersive Chinese-American bilingual school in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her deep expertise in technology and passion for education have led to parallel paths throughout her extensive career, culminating at GoGuardian.
“My heart has always been in education because of the endless joy I experience when I see a student inspired to keep learning more,” Zhao said. “As CTO at GoGuardian, I will be able to reignite my passion for utilizing technology to lead mission-driven work through education. There has never been a more important time to use the power of technology to help students learn and thrive in education. The GoGuardian team is revolutionizing the way technology helps solve the challenges of today and for years to come.”
Zhao’s appointment helps illustrate GoGuardian’s rapid growth this past year. Notably, the company announced a $200 million strategic investment from Tiger Global Management in August 2021. Today, GoGuardian’s collection of learning tools is one of the most widely used educational technology ecosystems in the United States, reaching one out of three K-12 students nationwide, and serving more than 23 million students at more than 14,000 schools and districts.
At GoGuardian, Zhao will also work to grow the engineering team with like-minded engineers who have a passion for education and technology to help shape the future of digital learning. To learn more, visit: https://www.goguardian.com/careers.
GoGuardian is on a mission to supercharge human potential by creating the ultimate learning platform. We help thousands of K-12 schools and districts maximize the learning potential of every student by enabling more productive, effective, and safer digital learning. Learn more at goguardian.com.
