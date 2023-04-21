Honorees and Presenters Include Ke Huy Quan, Iman Vellani, Sandra Oh, Eva Longoria, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Geena Rocero, and Casts of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Never Have I Ever, Joy Luck Club, and Joy Ride
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Gold House, the leading cultural ecosystem powering Asian Pacific creators and communities, announces its second annual Gold Gala, the most-viewed Asian Pacific gathering on the continent, entitled Gold Bridge, on Saturday, May 6, in Los Angeles.
Gold Gala
Over 700 multicultural luminaries and thought leaders will convene at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the 2023 A100, the definitive honor for the 100 Asian and Pacific Islanders who have most significantly impacted culture and society in the last year, as voted on by the top Asian Pacific nonprofit, business, and creative leaders.
Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan will be honored with the Leading Man Award, a recognition of the most impactful gentleman across representation, business, and community. Actor/producer Sandra Oh will be honored with the SeeHer Award, the highest recognition for artists who advocate for gender equality, portray characters with authenticity, defy stereotypes, and push boundaries in front of and behind the camera. Award-winning actor Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) will receive the first-ever New Gold Award for a rising leader who will redefine canon for the Asian Pacific community.
Actress, producer, and director Eva Longoria will be honored with the Gold Ally Award for her leadership to fellow multi-hyphenate artists across the cultural industries and for her exemplification of creative excellence, unflappable consistency, and undeniable activism.
Honorees of the A1 Award, recognizing the most impactful in their field over the past year, include: Bela Bajaria (Chief Content Officer, Netflix) for Entertainment and Media, Radhika Jones (Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair) for Fashion and Lifestyle, and Geena Rocero (Author, Producer, Director, Trans Rights Advocate) for Activism and Journalism.
The cast and creators of Everything Everywhere All At Once, 2023 Academy Award winner for Best Picture, will be honored with the Gold Icon Award, commemorating the film's transformative achievements for the Asian Pacific community. The award will be accepted by actors Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Harry Shum Jr.,and producer Jonathan Wang.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Joy Luck Club, cast and creators, including Executive Producer Janet Yang (Producer and President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) and actors Ming-Na Wen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita, Lisa Lu, and more, will reunite to receive the all-new Gold Generation Award, exemplifying the film's ongoing cultural impact felt across generations.
In recognition of their lifetime achievements, the Gold Legend Award will be presented to Andrew Cherng and Peggy Cherng (Co-founders and Co-CEOs, Panda Express), Dominic Ng (Chairman and CEO, East West Bank), and Lea Salonga (Tony Award winner, Disney Legend, and singing voice of Mulan).
Confirmed presenters include Daniel Dae Kim (Actor); the cast of Joy Ride, including actors Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Stephanie Hsu; Padma Lakshmi (Host, Author, Producer); Tan France (Fashion Expert and Host); Miky Lee (CJ Group); Jeannie Mai Jenkins (Host and Producer); Poorna Jagannathan (Actor); Garry Tan (Chief Executive Officer, Y-Combinator); Prabal Gurung (Designer); Eugene Lee Yang (Actor); Sana Amanat (Creator and Executive Producer); Nina Yang Bongiovi (Producer); Nathaniel Ru (Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, Sweetgreen); Stanley Tang (Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, DoorDash), and Eric Feng (Co-founder, Cymbal and Gold House Ventures).
Additional honorees and presenters will be announced soon.
In addition to award presentations, the evening will debut several major culture-changing initiatives that will define Gold House's next phase: Gold Bridge.
The evening will also feature a menu designed and creative directed by Humberto Leon, the co-founder of Opening Ceremony, and his team, including Chef John Liu, at award-winning restaurants CHIFA and Monarch. The Gold Gala is made possible through the support of Meta, Netflix, Spotify, and Genesis Motor America. A cocktail reception will be presented by Hennessy X.O.
Since its founding in 2018, Gold House has united the Asian Pacific community, reshaped narratives, and enhanced economic equity. The Gold Gala was established to honor the impact and achievements of this community in every corner of industry and culture.
Last year's inaugural Gold Gala, themed, "The New Gold Age," made a historic splash with a robust list of attendees and honorees, including Michelle Yeoh, Mindy Kaling, Daniel Dae Kim, Henry Golding, Andrew Yang, Ashley Park, Auli'i Cravalho, Bella Poarch, Chloe Kim, Harry Shum Jr., Jay Shetty, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Jimmy O. Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, Lisa Ling, Michelle Phan, Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Stephanie Hsu, Versha Sharma, the casts of Never Have I Ever and Pachinko, the CEOs and founders of Airtable, Ancestry, Brooks Brothers, ClassPass, DoorDash, Droga5, East West Bank, Forbes, Hulu, Match Group (Match/Tinder/Hinge), Paramount, Patreon, Procter & Gamble, Publicis Groupe, Twitch, and more.
For more information, visit goldgala.com.
ABOUT GOLD HOUSE
Gold House powers and propels Asian Pacific communities across every corner of culture to open doors for all. Through a suite of innovative programs, Gold House unites, champions, and invests in Asian Pacific creators and companies. To learn more, visit www.goldhouse.org or follow @GoldHouseCo on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
