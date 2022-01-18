CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Goldberg Kohn Ltd. announced today that it has named David Chizewer as chair of its litigation practice group. Chizewer succeeds Ken Ulrich, who completed his highly productive six-year term as the practice leader.
Chizewer takes the helm of one of the nation's most impactful litigation practices. The group uses its rich experience with high-profile work in government investigations, multidistrict class action defense, and politically charged disputes to provide creative and customized problem solving across a wide variety of issues and industries.
The group has handled some of the most significant and consequential matters nationwide. Examples include major fraud investigations with the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Supreme Court cases regarding national immigration policy, labor strategy for the country's most successful educational reformers, and the defense of companies subjected to large-scale social media attacks. The firm also recently was honored by the Pro Bono Institute for its exceptional pro bono litigation work with one of its Fortune 100 corporate clients and the National Immigrant Justice Center.
A veteran litigator who has previously been named to the National Law Review's list of the nation's top 10 litigators, Chizewer has served as lead trial counsel in some of the country's most significant cases. He is a graduate of Pomona College and the University of Chicago Law School.
"David is an outstanding trial lawyer and a vital business strategist for our clients. I know his experience and vision will help guide our litigation practice to the highest level of success and look forward to supporting his leadership," Ulrich said.
Chizewer added: "I'm honored to have been selected to lead one of the nation's most effective and experienced litigation teams as we continue to grow the practice and help our clients achieve their business goals in 2022 and beyond."
Goldberg Kohn's litigation team regularly advises and defends Fortune 100 corporations, midmarket companies, public entities and closely held businesses across a wide range of issues and industries, including commercial finance, private equity, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, consumer products, information networking, coverage protection for insureds and legal malpractice defense. The group's principals have an average and median tenure at the firm of more than 20 years. The firm attracts and retains elite talent with a rigorous, one-lawyer-at-a-time hiring process, never through merger or practice acquisition. These facts alone are a testament to the firm's unparalleled selectivity and quality control.
For more information on Chizewer or the Goldberg Kohn litigation team's track record of success, please visit www.goldbergkohn.com
About Goldberg Kohn
Since 1976, Goldberg Kohn has grown to become one of the nation's most respected midsize law firms. From its Chicago base, the firm advises large and small clients nationwide in the automotive, banking and financial services, construction, education, hospitality, media and advertising, pharmaceutical and telecommunications sectors, focusing on litigation and transactional matters.
