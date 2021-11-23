1st_$11,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 2YO, 1mi.
|Laker Barry
|119
|Even Steven
|119
|Handsome Hussar
|119
|Norwester
|119
|Brannigan
|119
|Nationwide Pride
|119
2nd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.
|Valdini
|119
|Dashing Demi
|119
|Don't Tell Hydee
|119
|Confidence Builder
|119
|Remember Sue
|119
|Carasynthia
|119
3rd_$14,000, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Evenerevenworse
|120
|Elusive Love
|122
|Foster Boi
|122
|Counting Cards
|122
|Luck Is Golden
|122
|Darksaber
|120
|Stone Groove
|122
4th_$14,000, mdn cl $25,000-$22,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Kind But She Lies
|122
|Big Brand
|122
|Damn the Torpedoes
|122
|What Up Now J T
|122
|Daniela Bella
|122
|Bacalar
|110
5th_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|American Farmer
|121
|Ready Say Go
|121
|Sacred Rider
|121
|Hygh I. Q.
|120
|Blue Diva
|118
|Mecklenburg
|121
6th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Info's Treasure
|123
|Nicole Grace
|123
|Red Dahlia
|116
|Good Time Dolly
|120
|Stars of Bluegrass
|120
|Cocoa Cents
|123
|Fantastic Secret
|116
|Always in Vegas
|123
|American Royalty
|123
7th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Little Casino
|119
|Bid On the Prize
|119
|Midnight Mammoth
|119
|Hans Gruber
|119
|Del Mo
|119
|Klimtoglory
|119
|Subito Slew
|119
|Il Bellator
|119
8th_$12,000, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Crown and Pickles
|120
|Mount Pelliar
|120
|Sea Sailor
|120
|Auspicious Style
|120
|Roaring Tiger
|120
|Barbaroni
|123
|Seahawk Cody
|110
|Railsplitter
|123
|Maybe Sometime
|120
|Bernalinho
|120
|Sleep Over
|113
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.