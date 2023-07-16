FILE - Hall of Fame jockey Russell Baze, right, riding Two Step Cat crosses the finish line to win his 10,000th race at Golden Gate Fields in Albany, Calif., Jan. 1, 2008. Golden Gate Fields will permanently close after its final racing date later in 2023 at the San Francisco Bay area horse track. The track's owner, The Stronach Group, said Sunday, July 16, 2023, that it will “double down” on its racing at Santa Anita and training at San Luis Rey Downs in Southern California.