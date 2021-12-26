1st_$13,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

4 (4) Wild Wager (S.Rivera)7.402.802.10
5 (5) Union Bliss (I.Orozco)2.202.10
1 (1) Philipie Fast (P.Terrero)2.40

Off 11:20. Time 1:41.13. Fast. Also Ran_Bubbles Is On Fire, Dreamed It, Ventry. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $8.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-1-2) paid $14.68. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $10.70.

2nd_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.

5 (5) My Friend Tony (I.Orozco)2.402.102.10
1 (1) Continental Union (R.Fuentes)2.802.10
6 (6) Red Hot Cat (P.Terrero)2.20

Off 11:52. Time 1:04.75. Fast. Also Ran_Hardy Chisel, Hawk's Rising, Klay Nation. Daily Double (4-5) paid $9.60. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $2.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-6-3) paid $1.11. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-6) paid $1.70.

3rd_$13,400, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.

2 (2) Zero Bucks Given (K.Orozco)10.806.203.60
4 (4) Poso Creek (C.Herrera)6.004.20
3 (3) Handsome Account (R.Fuentes)2.80

Off 12:23. Time 1:04.75. Fast. Also Ran_Minsky, Colonel Mike, Severin. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $19.75. Daily Double (5-2) paid $17.80. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $37.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $37.70. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $73.95.

4th_$14,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 1mi, cloudy.

4 (4) Marando Pass (F.Alvarado)5.003.202.80
6 (6) Smiling Melanie (P.Terrero)4.603.00
8 (8) Chelina (F.Monroy)12.80

Off 12:57. Time 1:41.64. Fast. Also Ran_Remember Sue, Gingerdoodle, Deeliteful Lizzy, Bali Brava, Ball Lass. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $19.30. Daily Double (2-4) paid $42.20. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $12.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-8-5) paid $87.35. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-8) paid $151.10.

5th_$20,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

7 (7) Swanee (S.Rivera)40.2010.006.20
2 (2) Go Smiley Go (F.Alvarado)5.804.60
6 (6) Draw Me (P.Terrero)4.00

Off 1:25. Time 1:10.02. Fast. Also Ran_Eye On Tiger, No Cover Charge, Miss Lady Ann, Sing in the Wind, Ms Blue Ocean. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-5-2-4-7) 5 Correct Paid $922.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2-4-7) 4 Correct Paid $219.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-7) 3 Correct Paid $117.25. Daily Double (4-7) paid $61.20. $1 Exacta (7-2) paid $70.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-6-3) paid $233.82. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-6) paid $148.75.

6th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.

3 (3) Lady's Sermon (F.Alvarado)8.804.403.00
6 (6) Shes Bout a Mover (I.Orozco)3.202.60
2 (2) Tam's Little Angel (C.Martinez)2.80

Off 2:00. Time 1:03.94. Fast. Also Ran_Alesha, Gold Rush Gal, Miss Union. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $83.10. Daily Double (7-3) paid $106.20. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $13.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-2-5) paid $9.32. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $19.90.

7th_$39,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.

7 (7) Power Surge (K.Orozco)7.404.004.20
9 (9) Autism Innocence (C.Martinez)4.403.80
6 (6) Dulce Emma (P.Flores)11.60

Off 2:31. Time 1:04.63. Fast. Also Ran_Vincero Grande, Getaway Charm, Sound of the Surf, Johneedwnthestreet, Pray to an Angel, Avery On Pointe, Soo Brooklyn. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $175.85. Daily Double (3-7) paid $32.60. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $21.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-6-2) paid $124.34. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-6) paid $134.85.

8th_$17,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.

7 (7) Canam Gal (I.Orozco)7.403.602.60
5 (5) All My Hope (P.Terrero)3.002.60
2 (2) St. Annie's Indy (B.Pena)5.00

Off 3:05. Time 1:10.78. Fast. Also Ran_Seguro, Ramoncita Light, Black Drop, Stand in Your Love. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $37.35. Daily Double (7-7) paid $36.00. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $9.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-2-4) paid $20.38. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-2) paid $36.35.

9th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.

7 (7) Exceed Speed Limit (P.Terrero)9.204.003.20
1 (1) Swimmingwithsharks (S.Rivera)3.202.80
3 (3) Nickel Nickel Nine (W.Antongeorgi III)5.60

Off 3:37. Time 1:04.47. Fast. Also Ran_Wearenotbadpeople, Saint Grey, Murphys Tiger, Just Watch Me Now, Great Story. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $52.00. Daily Double (7-7) paid $43.40. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $12.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-3-2) paid $91.75. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-3) paid $97.70.

10th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

1 (1) Table for Ten (P.Terrero)10.805.603.60
8 (8) Tom's Surprise (C.Martinez)4.003.00
6 (6) Gallant Warren (S.Amador)5.00

Off 4:12. Time 1:36.50. Fast. Also Ran_Long Lance, Burnin Turf, Holy Ghost, Chief Jackson, Black Caspian, Paint Me Lucky. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $55.50. Daily Double (7-1) paid $73.60. $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $18.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-6-2) paid $34.44. $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-6) paid $52.75.

11th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

7 (7) Sunny Spot (C.Herrera)14.407.204.80
5 (5) Tough It Out (W.Antongeorgi III)10.807.20
3 (3) Earnest (A.Martinez)5.40

Off 4:45. Time 1:39.31. Fast. Also Ran_Single Barrel, Linfield, Robs Lucky Spirit, Hong Kong Cowboy, Four O'Five, Invertigo. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-7-7-7-1-7) 6 Correct Paid $4,870.78. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-7-7-1-7) 5 Correct Paid $3,298.05. $1 Pick 4 (GOLDEN HOUR PICK 4 5-1-9-7) 4 Correct Paid $1,782.40, $0.5 Pick 4 (7-7-1-7) 4 Correct Paid $553.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $116.45. Daily Double (1-7) paid $105.20. $5 Daily Double (GOLDEN HOUR DOUBLE 9-7) paid $452.50. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $64.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-3-4) paid $221.85. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-3) paid $206.80. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $3,550,721.

