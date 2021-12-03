1st-$10,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 12:48. Good. duel pace,dug in,held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 46.650, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.830.
Trainer: Steven Miyadi
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Boisterous-Unstoppablepassion
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Running for Gold
|120
|1
|2
|2-1½
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-½
|I. Orozco
|6.10
|Rock N Roll Song
|119
|7
|4
|3-1
|3-½
|3-1½
|2-¾
|R. Fuentes
|5.30
|Dizzy Lizzy
|119
|4
|3
|4-hd
|5-1½
|5-2
|3-¾
|A. Gomez
|8.00
|Bali Brava
|119
|6
|7
|5-2
|4-1½
|2-½
|4-1½
|C. Martinez
|5.60
|Dancing Till Dawn
|119
|5
|5
|7
|7
|7
|5-no
|P. Terrero
|23.80
|Shack's Chica Loca
|119
|2
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|4-½
|6-¾
|E. Roman
|2.40
|Screamin Emery
|120
|3
|6
|6-½
|6-1
|6-1
|7
|S. Rivera
|2.40
|1 (1)
|Running for Gold
|14.20
|6.40
|4.20
|7 (7)
|Rock N Roll Song
|6.40
|4.00
|4 (4)
|Dizzy Lizzy
|3.80
$1 Exacta (1-7) paid $45.10; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-6) paid $79.98; $1 Super High Five (1-7-4-6-5) paid $4,355.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $78.40;
