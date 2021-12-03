1st-$10,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 12:48. Good. duel pace,dug in,held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 46.650, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.830.

Trainer: Steven Miyadi

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Boisterous-Unstoppablepassion

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Running for Gold120122-1½2-1½1-hd1-½I. Orozco6.10
Rock N Roll Song119743-13-½3-1½2-¾R. Fuentes5.30
Dizzy Lizzy119434-hd5-1½5-23-¾A. Gomez8.00
Bali Brava119675-24-1½2-½4-1½C. Martinez5.60
Dancing Till Dawn119557775-noP. Terrero23.80
Shack's Chica Loca119211-hd1-hd4-½6-¾E. Roman2.40
Screamin Emery120366-½6-16-17S. Rivera2.40
1 (1)Running for Gold14.206.404.20
7 (7)Rock N Roll Song6.404.00
4 (4)Dizzy Lizzy3.80

$1 Exacta (1-7) paid $45.10; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-6) paid $79.98; $1 Super High Five (1-7-4-6-5) paid $4,355.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $78.40;

