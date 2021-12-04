2nd-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 1:20. Good. ins,urged 1/8,edge clr
Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 48.660, 1:13.220, 1:26.280, 00.000, 1:39.320.
Trainer: Jonathan Wong
Winner: DK B/ M, 7, by Stormin Fever-Cielo Dulce
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|She's So Pretty
|123
|2
|3
|4-hd
|5-1
|4-hd
|4-1
|1-1
|E. Roman
|1.90
|Proof of Jazz
|120
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1¼
|C. Herrera
|31.40
|Convince
|123
|4
|4
|3-1
|3-1
|3-½
|3-½
|3-¾
|R. Fuentes
|1.30
|Indian Dancer
|123
|7
|5
|6-1
|6-1
|6-1
|5-1
|4-1¼
|W. Antongeorgi III
|14.70
|Friend of Autism
|123
|6
|7
|8
|7-hd
|7-3
|6-1
|5-nk
|F. Monroy
|17.40
|Miss Indefatigable
|123
|3
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|6-2¼
|C. Martinez
|3.80
|Say It With Roses
|116
|8
|6
|5-1
|4-1
|5-1½
|7-4
|7-2
|J. Rodriguez
|58.50
|Miss You Mom
|121
|1
|8
|7-½
|8
|8
|8
|8
|F. Alvarado
|17.80
|2 (2)
|She's So Pretty
|5.80
|4.00
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Proof of Jazz
|23.20
|6.80
|4 (4)
|Convince
|2.40
Daily Double (1-2) paid $34.40; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $36.50; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-4-7) paid $61.82; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-4) paid $51.65; $1 X-5 Super High Five (2-5-4-7-6) no winners.; $2,608,558.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.