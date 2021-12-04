2nd-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 1:20. Good. ins,urged 1/8,edge clr

Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 48.660, 1:13.220, 1:26.280, 00.000, 1:39.320.

Trainer: Jonathan Wong

Winner: DK B/ M, 7, by Stormin Fever-Cielo Dulce

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
She's So Pretty123234-hd5-14-hd4-11-1E. Roman1.90
Proof of Jazz120511-11-11-11-12-1¼C. Herrera31.40
Convince123443-13-13-½3-½3-¾R. Fuentes1.30
Indian Dancer123756-16-16-15-14-1¼W. Antongeorgi III14.70
Friend of Autism1236787-hd7-36-15-nkF. Monroy17.40
Miss Indefatigable123322-12-12-12-16-2¼C. Martinez3.80
Say It With Roses116865-14-15-1½7-47-2J. Rodriguez58.50
Miss You Mom121187-½8888F. Alvarado17.80
2 (2)She's So Pretty5.804.002.20
5 (5)Proof of Jazz23.206.80
4 (4)Convince2.40

Daily Double (1-2) paid $34.40; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $36.50; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-4-7) paid $61.82; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-4) paid $51.65; $1 X-5 Super High Five (2-5-4-7-6) no winners.; $2,608,558.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you