8th-$19,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:47. 11. bmp 3/4,2w,angl out
Fractional/Final Time: 23.920, 48.600, 1:13.120, 1:38.620, 00.000, 1:45.070.
Trainer: Michael Lenzini
Winner: CH M, 5, by Cyclotron-Cultural Icon
Scratched: Isla Rose, Olive You More.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Cultured Pearl
|124
|3
|7
|8-4
|8-5
|5-hd
|3-1
|1-3½
|E. Roman
|16.20
|Miss Ever Ready
|118
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7-2
|2-no
|P. Terrero
|3.30
|Song of Fire
|118
|4
|4
|3-1
|5-2
|4-1½
|4-1
|3-no
|A. Ayuso
|1.90
|Torquay
|122
|5
|2
|2-½
|2-1
|2-1½
|1-½
|4-2½
|W. Antongeorgi III
|9.20
|Last Inning
|120
|8
|8
|7-hd
|7-½
|7-hd
|6-½
|5-nk
|I. Orozco
|42.60
|La Reine's Legacy
|118
|6
|3
|4-½
|3-½
|3-hd
|5-hd
|6-3¼
|S. Rivera
|6.30
|Simmer Down
|120
|7
|6
|5-1
|4-hd
|8-6
|9
|7-1
|A. Espinoza
|4.30
|Dirt Flirt
|122
|2
|5
|6-1
|6-½
|6-hd
|8-2
|8-2¾
|C. Herrera
|26.90
|B J's Spirit
|120
|1
|1
|1-2
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-½
|9
|R. Fuentes
|11.30
|3 (3)
|Cultured Pearl
|34.40
|11.80
|6.40
|11 (9)
|Miss Ever Ready
|4.60
|3.20
|4 (4)
|Song of Fire
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $86.40. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-2-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $5.25. Daily Double (2-3) paid $110.20; $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $88.90; $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-4-5) paid $191.48; $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-4) paid $193.90; $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-11-4-5-10) no winners.; Consolation Double (2-7) paid $4.20; Consolation Double (2-6) paid $4.60; $2,815,608.18.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.