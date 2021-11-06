8th-$19,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:47. 11. bmp 3/4,2w,angl out

Fractional/Final Time: 23.920, 48.600, 1:13.120, 1:38.620, 00.000, 1:45.070.

Trainer: Michael Lenzini

Winner: CH M, 5, by Cyclotron-Cultural Icon

Scratched: Isla Rose, Olive You More.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Cultured Pearl124378-48-55-hd3-11-3½E. Roman16.20
Miss Ever Ready118999997-22-noP. Terrero3.30
Song of Fire118443-15-24-1½4-13-noA. Ayuso1.90
Torquay122522-½2-12-1½1-½4-2½W. Antongeorgi III9.20
Last Inning120887-hd7-½7-hd6-½5-nkI. Orozco42.60
La Reine's Legacy118634-½3-½3-hd5-hd6-3¼S. Rivera6.30
Simmer Down120765-14-hd8-697-1A. Espinoza4.30
Dirt Flirt122256-16-½6-hd8-28-2¾C. Herrera26.90
B J's Spirit120111-21-hd1-½2-½9R. Fuentes11.30
3 (3)Cultured Pearl34.4011.806.40
11 (9)Miss Ever Ready4.603.20
4 (4)Song of Fire3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $86.40. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-2-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $5.25. Daily Double (2-3) paid $110.20; $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $88.90; $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-4-5) paid $191.48; $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-4) paid $193.90; $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-11-4-5-10) no winners.; Consolation Double (2-7) paid $4.20; Consolation Double (2-6) paid $4.60; $2,815,608.18.

