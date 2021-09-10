8th-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 5:20. Good. circld 5-6w,surged,nod
Fractional/Final Time: 24.450, 49.500, 1:14.330, 1:40.150, 00.000, 1:46.780.
Trainer: Leanna Ekstrom
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Richard's Kid-There Goes Gee Gee
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Gee Gee Whiz
|124
|6
|9
|10
|10
|8-1
|5-1
|1-hd
|A. Espinoza
|56.00
|18.40
|11.40
|27.00
|Mount Pelliar
|120
|1
|8
|8-½
|8-hd
|7-hd
|7-hd
|2-1¼
|A. Ayuso
|3.20
|2.80
|1.50
|Roaring Tiger
|120
|5
|2
|2-1
|1-½
|2-1½
|1-½
|3-no
|W. Antongeorgi III
|8.40
|18.80
|Big City Bane
|124
|10
|3
|3-1
|3-1
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-no
|B. Pena
|5.70
|Infatuate
|124
|7
|7
|7-1
|7-2
|6-1
|8-2
|5-1
|I. Orozco
|8.50
|Crown and Pickles
|120
|9
|5
|5-½
|6-1½
|5-1
|6-hd
|6-1
|S. Rivera
|38.50
|Broken Finger
|121
|8
|4
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-1
|4-hd
|7-no
|S. Amador
|39.20
|Evenerevenworse
|120
|4
|1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|1-hd
|2-1
|8-¾
|P. Terrero
|8.30
|Final Final
|124
|3
|10
|9-1
|9-hd
|10
|9-2
|9-4
|E. Roman
|2.60
|Blakeford
|120
|2
|6
|6-1½
|5-hd
|9-hd
|10
|10
|C. Martinez
|53.60
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-2-6-5-7-6) 6 Correct Paid $10,461.46. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-5-7-6) 5 Correct Paid $3,334.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-5-7-6) 4 Correct Paid $596.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $327.55. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $504.60; $1 Super High Five (6-1-5-10-7) no winners.; Daily Double (7-6) paid $209.00; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $102.70; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-10) paid $483.87; Attendance 268. Total Handle $2,097,751.
