8th-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 5:20. Good. circld 5-6w,surged,nod

Fractional/Final Time: 24.450, 49.500, 1:14.330, 1:40.150, 00.000, 1:46.780.

Trainer: Leanna Ekstrom

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Richard's Kid-There Goes Gee Gee

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Gee Gee Whiz1246910108-15-11-hdA. Espinoza56.0018.4011.4027.00
Mount Pelliar120188-½8-hd7-hd7-hd2-1¼A. Ayuso3.202.801.50
Roaring Tiger120522-11-½2-1½1-½3-noW. Antongeorgi III8.4018.80
Big City Bane1241033-13-13-hd3-½4-noB. Pena5.70
Infatuate124777-17-26-18-25-1I. Orozco8.50
Crown and Pickles120955-½6-1½5-16-hd6-1S. Rivera38.50
Broken Finger121844-14-1½4-14-hd7-noS. Amador39.20
Evenerevenworse120411-hd2-1½1-hd2-18-¾P. Terrero8.30
Final Final1243109-19-hd109-29-4E. Roman2.60
Blakeford120266-1½5-hd9-hd1010C. Martinez53.60

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-2-6-5-7-6) 6 Correct Paid $10,461.46. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-5-7-6) 5 Correct Paid $3,334.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-5-7-6) 4 Correct Paid $596.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $327.55. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $504.60; $1 Super High Five (6-1-5-10-7) no winners.; Daily Double (7-6) paid $209.00; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $102.70; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-10) paid $483.87; Attendance 268. Total Handle $2,097,751.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

