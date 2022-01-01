8th-$21,000, Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear

Off 3:59. Good. trck ins,urged,held

Fractional/Final Time: 21.620, 44.880, 57.410, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.160.

Trainer: Jeff Bonde

Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Midshipman-Sher Win Forest

Scratched: This Is the One.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Queen of the Track123432-11-hd1-11-½P. Terrero2.20
Dee Gee123176-hd6-½5-42-nkI. Orozco1.50
Maycee Jo121744-24-12-½3-¾S. Rivera13.00
Awesome Amanda123355-45-44-24-noW. Antongeorgi III7.00
Seven Sisters123511-½2-13-15-7¾R. Fuentes6.00
Swift Nonni123623-13-hd76-1J. Couton26.70
Vegan12326776-17F. Alvarado8.20
5 (4)Queen of the Track6.403.203.00
1 (1)Dee Gee2.802.40
8 (7)Maycee Jo5.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. Daily Double (6-5) paid $58.80; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $8.10; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-8-4) paid $17.31; $1 Super High Five (5-1-8-4-6) paid $928.40; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-8) paid $21.70;

