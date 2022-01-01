8th-$21,000, Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear
Off 3:59. Good. trck ins,urged,held
Fractional/Final Time: 21.620, 44.880, 57.410, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.160.
Trainer: Jeff Bonde
Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Midshipman-Sher Win Forest
Scratched: This Is the One.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Queen of the Track
|123
|4
|3
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-½
|P. Terrero
|6.40
|3.20
|3.00
|2.20
|Dee Gee
|123
|1
|7
|6-hd
|6-½
|5-4
|2-nk
|I. Orozco
|2.80
|2.40
|1.50
|Maycee Jo
|121
|7
|4
|4-2
|4-1
|2-½
|3-¾
|S. Rivera
|5.20
|13.00
|Awesome Amanda
|123
|3
|5
|5-4
|5-4
|4-2
|4-no
|W. Antongeorgi III
|7.00
|Seven Sisters
|123
|5
|1
|1-½
|2-1
|3-1
|5-7¾
|R. Fuentes
|6.00
|Swift Nonni
|123
|6
|2
|3-1
|3-hd
|7
|6-1
|J. Couton
|26.70
|Vegan
|123
|2
|6
|7
|7
|6-1
|7
|F. Alvarado
|8.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. Daily Double (6-5) paid $58.80; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $8.10; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-8-4) paid $17.31; $1 Super High Five (5-1-8-4-6) paid $928.40; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-8) paid $21.70;
(c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.