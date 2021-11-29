6th-$39,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear
Off 3:23. Good. ins,angl out,flew home
Fractional/Final Time: 22.730, 45.740, 58.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.740.
Trainer: Jesus Ramos
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Phantom Wildcat-Santoku
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Tolonisito
|119
|1
|6
|6-½
|6-½
|5-1
|1-½
|A. Espinoza
|62.40
|30.00
|14.20
|30.20
|North Sea
|119
|4
|4
|4-1
|4-1½
|3-1
|2-1¼
|S. Rivera
|16.00
|8.40
|15.50
|Prayer of Jabez
|119
|5
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-1¼
|E. Roman
|3.00
|2.10
|Nuestro Engreido
|119
|2
|2
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-1½
|4-nk
|P. Terrero
|4.90
|Floyd Knowles
|120
|8
|5
|5-½
|5-½
|6-3
|5-1¼
|C. Herrera
|14.80
|Royal 'n Rando
|119
|6
|7
|7-1
|7-½
|7-2
|6-no
|F. Alvarado
|5.10
|Gallant Oak
|120
|9
|3
|3-1
|3-1
|4-1
|7-1½
|I. Orozco
|2.80
|Tiz a Thrill
|119
|3
|9
|9
|9
|8-2
|8-3¼
|W. Antongeorgi III
|38.10
|Will Is Chill
|119
|7
|8
|8-3
|8-4
|9
|9
|C. Martinez
|9.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $4,244.40. Daily Double (2-1) paid $436.80; $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $311.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-5-2) paid $745.33; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $887.20; $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-4-5-2-8) no winners.; $2,426,568.
