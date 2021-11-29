6th-$39,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear

Off 3:23. Good. ins,angl out,flew home

Fractional/Final Time: 22.730, 45.740, 58.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.740.

Trainer: Jesus Ramos

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Phantom Wildcat-Santoku

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Tolonisito119166-½6-½5-11-½A. Espinoza62.4030.0014.2030.20
North Sea119444-14-1½3-12-1¼S. Rivera16.008.4015.50
Prayer of Jabez119511-½1-hd1-hd3-1¼E. Roman3.002.10
Nuestro Engreido119222-12-1½2-1½4-nkP. Terrero4.90
Floyd Knowles120855-½5-½6-35-1¼C. Herrera14.80
Royal 'n Rando119677-17-½7-26-noF. Alvarado5.10
Gallant Oak120933-13-14-17-1½I. Orozco2.80
Tiz a Thrill11939998-28-3¼W. Antongeorgi III38.10
Will Is Chill119788-38-499C. Martinez9.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $4,244.40. Daily Double (2-1) paid $436.80; $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $311.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-5-2) paid $745.33; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $887.20; $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-4-5-2-8) no winners.; $2,426,568.

