5th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 2:20. Good. dueled pace,edged clr

Fractional/Final Time: 23.270, 47.620, 1:12.390, 1:25.020, 00.000, 1:38.450.

Trainer: Jose Bautista

Winner: B C, 2, by Point of Entry-Royal Heraldry

Scratched: Upstart Yankee.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Saint Ives119711-½2-1½2-11-11-1¼C. Martinez2.00
Del Mo119467-17-17-13-12-1¼R. Fuentes5.50
Midnight Mammoth119822-11-hd1-hd2-33-hdA. Ayuso3.00
Len's Luck121588885-14-½B. Pena5.70
Little Casino120636-26-16-14-15-5A. Espinoza10.40
Brookys Tapit120173-1½5-35-17-76-noS. Rivera20.90
Hans Gruber119255-24-hd4-16-½7-10¾P. Terrero10.10
Diamond Willow119344-hd3-hd3-hd88W. Antongeorgi III10.70
7 (7)Saint Ives6.003.802.80
4 (4)Del Mo4.004.40
9 (8)Midnight Mammoth3.00

$0.5 Pick 5 (4-2-4/6-3-7/8) 5 Correct Paid $1,677.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-4/6-3-7/8) 4 Correct Paid $144.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $25.35. $1 Super High Five (7-4-9-5-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-9) paid $42.05; Daily Double (3-7) paid $27.80; $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $21.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-9-5) paid $24.35;

