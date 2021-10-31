5th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 2:20. Good. dueled pace,edged clr
Fractional/Final Time: 23.270, 47.620, 1:12.390, 1:25.020, 00.000, 1:38.450.
Trainer: Jose Bautista
Winner: B C, 2, by Point of Entry-Royal Heraldry
Scratched: Upstart Yankee.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Saint Ives
|119
|7
|1
|1-½
|2-1½
|2-1
|1-1
|1-1¼
|C. Martinez
|2.00
|Del Mo
|119
|4
|6
|7-1
|7-1
|7-1
|3-1
|2-1¼
|R. Fuentes
|5.50
|Midnight Mammoth
|119
|8
|2
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-3
|3-hd
|A. Ayuso
|3.00
|Len's Luck
|121
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5-1
|4-½
|B. Pena
|5.70
|Little Casino
|120
|6
|3
|6-2
|6-1
|6-1
|4-1
|5-5
|A. Espinoza
|10.40
|Brookys Tapit
|120
|1
|7
|3-1½
|5-3
|5-1
|7-7
|6-no
|S. Rivera
|20.90
|Hans Gruber
|119
|2
|5
|5-2
|4-hd
|4-1
|6-½
|7-10¾
|P. Terrero
|10.10
|Diamond Willow
|119
|3
|4
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|8
|8
|W. Antongeorgi III
|10.70
|7 (7)
|Saint Ives
|6.00
|3.80
|2.80
|4 (4)
|Del Mo
|4.00
|4.40
|9 (8)
|Midnight Mammoth
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 5 (4-2-4/6-3-7/8) 5 Correct Paid $1,677.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-4/6-3-7/8) 4 Correct Paid $144.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $25.35. $1 Super High Five (7-4-9-5-6) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-9) paid $42.05; Daily Double (3-7) paid $27.80; $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $21.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-9-5) paid $24.35;
