6th-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 4:20. 6. bid 3w,quick move,clr

Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.610, 1:12.650, 1:25.210, 00.000, 1:38.490.

Trainer: Andy Mathis

Winner: B F, 4, by Circumference (IRE)-Rouge in Excess

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Sherilinda124222-12-12-21-½1-1¾A. Espinoza7.604.803.802.80
Odessa117554-14-1½4-24-½2-½J. Rodriguez6.604.006.70
Mad Grace124145-15-hd5-15-43-nkW. Antongeorgi III4.807.70
Whoa Nessie124433-½3-hd3-hd3-14-¾A. Ayuso1.50
Miss Indefatigable124311-21-11-12-25-4¼C. Martinez6.30
Going to Shabooms1247676-1½6-36-26-2I. Orozco8.20
Jan Jan Can124676-hd7777S. Amador25.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $70.10. Daily Double (8-2) paid $39.80; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $20.50; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-4) paid $27.48; $1 Super High Five (2-5-1-4-3) paid $842.80; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $47.05;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you