6th-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 4:20. 6. bid 3w,quick move,clr
Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.610, 1:12.650, 1:25.210, 00.000, 1:38.490.
Trainer: Andy Mathis
Winner: B F, 4, by Circumference (IRE)-Rouge in Excess
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Sherilinda
|124
|2
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-2
|1-½
|1-1¾
|A. Espinoza
|7.60
|4.80
|3.80
|2.80
|Odessa
|117
|5
|5
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-2
|4-½
|2-½
|J. Rodriguez
|6.60
|4.00
|6.70
|Mad Grace
|124
|1
|4
|5-1
|5-hd
|5-1
|5-4
|3-nk
|W. Antongeorgi III
|4.80
|7.70
|Whoa Nessie
|124
|4
|3
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-¾
|A. Ayuso
|1.50
|Miss Indefatigable
|124
|3
|1
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|5-4¼
|C. Martinez
|6.30
|Going to Shabooms
|124
|7
|6
|7
|6-1½
|6-3
|6-2
|6-2
|I. Orozco
|8.20
|Jan Jan Can
|124
|6
|7
|6-hd
|7
|7
|7
|7
|S. Amador
|25.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $70.10. Daily Double (8-2) paid $39.80; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $20.50; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-1-4) paid $27.48; $1 Super High Five (2-5-1-4-3) paid $842.80; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $47.05;
