2nd-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 11:49. Good. prmpt 2w,pulled away
Fractional/Final Time: 24.580, 49.290, 1:14.400, 1:27.430, 00.000, 1:41.120.
Trainer: Blaine Wright
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Straight Fire-Doowop Shedoo
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Carasynthia
|119
|6
|3
|2-½
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-1
|1-3¾
|F. Alvarado
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|2.10
|Confidence Builder
|119
|5
|2
|3-1
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-2
|2-½
|E. Roman
|3.20
|2.40
|2.20
|Remember Sue
|119
|3
|4
|5-1
|5-½
|4-½
|3-2
|3-1¾
|K. Orozco
|2.80
|5.00
|Dashing Demi
|120
|4
|5
|4-½
|4-1
|5-hd
|5-1
|4-hd
|E. Lopez
|44.70
|Don't Tell Hydee
|119
|2
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-1
|1-1
|5-3¾
|R. Fuentes
|4.30
|Valdini
|119
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A. Ayuso
|4.50
Daily Double (2-6) paid $113.40; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $7.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $11.70; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $11.65;
