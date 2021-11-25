2nd-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 11:49. Good. prmpt 2w,pulled away

Fractional/Final Time: 24.580, 49.290, 1:14.400, 1:27.430, 00.000, 1:41.120.

Trainer: Blaine Wright

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Straight Fire-Doowop Shedoo

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Carasynthia119632-½2-12-1½2-11-3¾F. Alvarado6.203.602.602.10
Confidence Builder119523-13-hd3-½4-22-½E. Roman3.202.402.20
Remember Sue119345-15-½4-½3-23-1¾K. Orozco2.805.00
Dashing Demi120454-½4-15-hd5-14-hdE. Lopez44.70
Don't Tell Hydee119211-11-½1-11-15-3¾R. Fuentes4.30
Valdini1191666666A. Ayuso4.50

Daily Double (2-6) paid $113.40; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $7.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $11.70; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $11.65;

