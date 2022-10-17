GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the third quarter of 2022. Summary highlights include the following:

  • Payable gold production: 2,972 oz Au
  • Payable silver production: 11,907 oz Ag
  • Payable gold equivalent production: 3,103 AuEq oz
  • Average gold grade: 2.6 g/t Au
  • Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 521 tpd
  • Gold recovery: 74.6%
  • Silver recovery: 77.6%
  • Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,703/oz Au and $18.72/oz Ag

2022 year-to-date production data is shown in the table below.

Rodeo Operations Statistics

 
Three Months
Ended March 31,
2022		Three Months
Ended June 30,
2022		Three Months
Ended Sept. 30,
2022		Nine Months
Ended Sept. 30,
2022
 
Tonnes mined (1)

 

203,591

 

213,925

 

192,545

 

610,061

Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2)

 

10,898

 

21,713

 

23,618

 

23,618

Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)

 

88,559

 

95,932

 

121,202

 

121,202

Tonnes processed

 

47,437

 

47,479

 

47,947

 

142,863

Average tonnes per day processed

 

527

 

522

 

521

 

523

 
Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne)

 

3.1

 

2.6

 

2.6

 

2.8

Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne)

 

11.6

 

10.4

 

10.4

 

10.8

 
Plant recovery - gold (%)

 

75.4

 

75.1

 

74.6

 

75.1

Plant recovery - silver (%)

 

82.8

 

82.3

 

77.6

 

81.0

 
Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)

 

3,608

 

3,004

 

2,972

 

9,584

Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)

 

13,944

 

12,768

 

11,907

 

38,619

Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4)

 

3,787

 

3,158

 

3,103

 

10,050

 
Gold sold in dore (ounces)

 

3,855

 

3,060

 

3,018

 

9,933

Silver sold in dore (ounces)

 

14,481

 

13,180

 

11,609

 

39,269

Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)

 

4,040

 

3,219

 

3,145

 

10,405

 
Average realized price, before refining and selling costs
Gold (dollar per ounce)

$

1,887.65

$

1,864.99

$

1,703.10

$

1,824.60

Silver (dollar per ounce)

$

24.24

$

22.49

$

18.72

$

22.02

 

Notes:

(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste

(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant

(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing

(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

