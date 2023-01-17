RUNNEMEDE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Goldin, the trusted destination for collectors, announces the launch of Goldin Marketplace as the leading way to buy and sell collectibles including trading cards, pop-culture and historical items, video games, VHS tapes, toys and more. Building upon Goldin’s industry-leading auctions, the new platform will combine authentication and grading services from PSA with vaulting, buying and selling to create the market-leading one-stop-shop for collectors.
The new Goldin Marketplace offers buyers and sellers a superior collecting experience by providing access to PSA’s leading authentication and grading services and the Collectors Vault all in one place. The integration of these leading services creates the only true one-stop-shop platform for collectors to research, grade, buy, sell, vault and insure items seamlessly. The new Marketplace also offers sellers an improved customer experience by eliminating multiple steps in the selling process, from grading to shipping to listing and finding a buyer. With the Goldin Marketplace, sellers only need to ship their collectibles once to Goldin, or they can choose to have their cards sold at Goldin directly after being graded at PSA in just one click.
For the first time in Goldin’s ten-year history, the company will also offer an “always-on” Marketplace where buyers can make an offer and purchase cards and other collectibles instantly. Additionally, Goldin is unveiling more buying options for collectors, including Weekly Auctions with items starting at just $5. With these launches, Goldin is increasing accessibility and liquidity to the hobby for collectors who can’t always partake in Goldin’s monthly Elite auctions that consist of higher-end items often valued at $5,000 or more. By using Goldin, sellers can trust that they will be paid promptly as all buyers are vetted ahead of time. Buyers can trust that they will get the item they pay for because everything is authenticated and shipped directly from Goldin and PSA’s team of experts. Buyers can also choose to instantly vault their items, keeping them safe, secure and available to be listed for sale immediately and at any time.
“There are too many pain points in collecting today,” said Goldin CEO Ross Hoffman. “From authentication and grading, to listing, selling, communicating with buyers, getting paid and then shipping again. We want to take the work out of collecting and allow collectors to focus more on what they love. By integrating all of our services and capabilities into one platform, the Goldin Marketplace is creating the easiest, safest, most trusted way to enjoy collecting. Collecting should be fun, and by eliminating friction we’re making it a more enjoyable experience for everyone.”
In 2021, Goldin was acquired by Collectors, the global leader in authentication and management of collectibles that also operates PSA, PCGS and Wata. While Goldin has built a reputation as the best destination to sell rare, sought-after and record-breaking collectible items – including the $7.25 million T206 Honus Wagner, $3.4 million sale of Action Comics #1, $3.6 million sale of Kobe Bryant’s rookie jersey and many others – items on the Goldin Marketplace will be listed for as little as $5, allowing anyone to list, shop for and buy items any time and at the budget and price range that suits them.
Individuals are able to consign and purchase items on the always-on marketplace beginning today. Collectors can also now list items for Goldin’s weekly auctions.
About Goldin:
Goldin is the leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. Founder Ken Goldin has sold more than $1.5 billion in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history, and pop culture. The company routinely sets records for the most expensive trading cards and other memorabilia ever sold. Lifelong collectors and new hobbyists alike trust Goldin because the company professionally authenticates everything it sells. Goldin is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. Learn more at Goldin.com, and on Twitter and Instagram.
About Collectors
Collectors is the global leader in authentication, grading and management of collectibles, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, Seattle, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Paris. Collectors provides hobbyists and alternative asset investors with leading products, tools and services that power the collectibles industry. Collectors brands include leading authentication and grading services PSA (trading cards and memorabilia), PCGS (coins and currency), and WATA (video games), as well as online collectibles marketplace, Goldin. Visit Collectors.com to learn more.
