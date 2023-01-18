BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with more than 1,900 locations in 22 countries worldwide, is expanding their Gong cha Americas, Inc. team with the addition of four new experienced organizational leaders who bring deep expertise in the franchising industry. Underpinning Gong cha’s 2030 Global Strategy, the new roles will continue to help the brand meet its aggressive growth goals across North and South America, including in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. In the U.S., Gong cha currently has more than 190 stores across 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, Gong cha is projected to achieve 40% YOY store growth, and by 2025, the brand is expected to exceed 500 stores across the U.S.
The new hires will invigorate and streamline Gong cha’s marketing program—including the creation of a Brand Marketing Fund—further optimize its supply chain, lead new market expansion, and provide additional franchisee support. Joining the Gong cha Americas team are:
- Missy Maio, Director of Brand and Consumer Marketing - A 25-year veteran in the QSR and hospitality industry—with more than 15 years supporting the growth of the beverage category at Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts)—Maio will launch and lead Gong cha’s National Marketing Fund.
- Russ Kratzer, Senior Director of Supply Chain - Formerly of Reynolds American Inc. and Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, Kratzer will draw from his extensive experience to optimize the U.S. supply chain and meet cost goals.
- Rebecca Khan, Franchise Business Leader, U.S. - With over 12 years of experience working with more than 65 Burger King franchisees in various regions across the U.S., as well as Subway franchisees in the Caribbean and U.S., Khan will work to build sustainable and prosperous franchise organizations.
- Marisol Gil, Franchise Business Leader, Latin America - Bringing more than 13 years of experience leading marketing teams at Cadbury Schweppes Mexico and Madrid, Gerber, Nestle and Subway, Gil will work to build sustainable and prosperous franchise organizations in Gong cha’s Latin American territories.
“Gong cha is thrilled to welcome this group of exceptionally talented professionals,” says Paul Reynish, Gong cha’s Global CEO. “These new additions to our team will help us continue to capitalize on the ‘bubble tea boom,’ grow the Gong cha brand across key strategic territories and take the organization to new heights.”
Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world’s premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: “Gong cha” means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one’s possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications, and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With over 1,900 locations across 22 countries, it is also one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands, attracting entrepreneurs across the globe to its lucrative franchise program. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category on Entrepreneur ’s prestigious Franchise 500® list for the second consecutive year ( 2023 & 2022); selected as a finalist for one of the Top 10 Global Food & Drink Franchises by the Global Franchise Awards (2022); and ranked #193 on Franchise Times ’ Top 500 List of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2022). For more, please visit gong-cha.com.
