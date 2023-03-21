BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2023--
Gong cha, one of the fastest growing bubble tea brands with more than 190 locations in the U.S. and 1,900 locations in 22 countries worldwide, is expanding its global and American leadership teams. The three new organizational leaders are joining at an exciting time in the brand’s U.S. and international expansion, and will continue to help Gong cha meet its aggressive growth goals. Gong cha was recently awarded the Top Food & Beverage Franchise at the 2023 Global Franchise Awards. The company is projected to achieve 40% YOY store growth globally in 2023 and by 2025, the brand is expected to exceed 500 stores across the U.S. alone.
The new hires bring a wealth of additional strategic leadership, marketing and legal expertise to Gong cha, including in CPG, food and fast casual brands:
- Geoff Henry, Americas President - With more than 20 years of experience as a seasoned leader in the QSR and CPG beverage industries, Geoff Henry has spearheaded the growth of some of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands including Jamba Juice, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dasani, Dunkin’ bottled coffee, Gold Peak tea and Honest Tea. During his 12 years as a senior executive with Coca-Cola—managing its water, tea and coffee brands for the U.S.—Henry transformed its tea portfolio to capture the #2 market share position, while also pioneering the company’s entrance into the ready-to-drink coffee category. Most recently, Henry was President of Jamba, where he successfully integrated the company into Focus Brands—returning the brand to growth, driving topline sales and increasing its development pipeline. At Gong cha, Henry will continue to build on the brand’s momentum and drive its rapid U.S. expansion in the Americas.
- Kiki Jin, Global Chief Marketing Officer - Kiki Jin is a prominent global marketer who brings more than 15 years of experience to the role. She has worked with various iconic brands worldwide, including Dove, Axe, Heinz, Lipton, and Lux, and has a notable track record for developing purpose-driven brands that lead to business growth. In her previous senior role at Kraft Heinz, Jin led a transformative effort for the Heinz brand, creating meaningful purpose, impactful award-winning campaigns, and successful innovation pipelines. Ultimately, her work helped reignite the love and enthusiasm that consumers have for the Heinz brand. At Gong cha, Jin will focus on building meaningful brand purpose that drives positive social impact, and put her creativity to work—spearheading marketing initiatives that reinforce brand equity, and developing robust innovation pipelines to drive growth.
- Pip McKenzie, General Counsel for Gong cha - An accomplished legal professional, Pip McKenzie has a demonstrated history of working across quick-service restaurant conglomerates and the consumer goods sector. She previously served as Head of Legal for KFC, Yum! Brands Western Europe, as well as Legal Director for Unilever Europe’s Business Integrity, Litigation & Decentralized Businesses department. She brings with her an abundance of experience in corporate governance, business integrity, data privacy, intellectual property rights, disputes and litigation, and negotiating a broad range of complex commercial contracts across four continents.
“Gong cha is thrilled to add this group of highly accomplished and incredibly knowledgeable professionals to the team,” says Paul Reynish, Gong cha’s Global CEO. “These new team members bring with them a wealth of experience and deep expertise that will help fuel the brand’s exceptional growth trajectory.”
