Good Connection: Wireless Router Satisfaction Increases, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--
Overall customer satisfaction with wireless routers increases to 852 (on a 1,000-point scale) from 844 in 2021, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Wireless Router Satisfaction Report, SM released today. Ease of restoring internet connection and variety of features are key drivers in the year-over-year increase.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005278/en/
J.D. Power 2022 Wireless Router Satisfaction Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
The 10 factors measured in the 2022 report include (in order of importance): Wi-Fi range; reliability; speed of upload/download; restore connection easily; security capabilities; price; ease of set-up; variety of features; intuitive user interface; and customer service.
Study Ranking
Asus ranks highest among wireless routers for a second consecutive year with a score of 883. TP-Link (875) ranks second and Netgear (854) ranks third.
The 2022 Wireless Router Satisfaction Report, now in its sixth year, is based on responses from 1,059 current owners of wireless routers who purchased their device during the 12-month period prior to report fielding in August-September 2022.
For more information about the U.S. Wireless Router Satisfaction Report, visit
https://www.jdpower.com/business/technology-media-telecom/us-wireless-router-satisfaction-report.
See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022158.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules:www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005278/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations Contacts
Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224;media.relations@jdpa.com
John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200;john@jroderick.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS INTERNET HARDWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS
SOURCE: J.D. Power
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/03/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005278/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.