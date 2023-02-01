SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--
At GoodRx, protecting our users’ privacy is one of our most important priorities. We are thoughtful and disciplined about what information we gather and how and why we use it.
The settlement with the FTC focuses on an old issue that was proactively addressed almost three years ago, before the FTC inquiry began.
We do not agree with the FTC’s allegations and we admit no wrongdoing. Entering into the settlement allows us to avoid the time and expense of protracted litigation. We believe that the requirements detailed in the settlement will have no material impact on our business or on our current or future operations.
In fact, almost three years ago, before the FTC reached out to us, we proactively made updates consistent with our commitment to being at the forefront of safeguarding users’ privacy. While we had used vendor technologies to advertise in a way that we believe was compliant with all applicable regulations and that remains common practice among many health, consumer and government websites, we are proud that we took action to be an industry leader on privacy practices. We are glad to put this matter behind us so we can continue focusing on being a trusted source for Americans to find affordable and convenient healthcare.
You can read more about GoodRx’s response to the settlementhere.
About GoodRx
GoodRx is a leading digital healthcare resource that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $45 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.
