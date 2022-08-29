SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022--
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, September 15, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time).
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.
About GoodRx
GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.
