BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is among prominent Massachusetts Republicans calling on an elected member of the Republican State Committee to resign for making homophobic remarks about a gay GOP congressional candidate.

Deborah Martell, a member of the 80-member state committee, wrote in an email to fellow Republicans last month that was shared with The Boston Globe that she was “sickened” that Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette and his husband had adopted two children.

Sossa-Paquette is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern.

“Deborah Martell’s comments about Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette and his family are abhorrent and have no place in public discourse and of course have no place in the leadership of a political party founded on protecting individual freedom,” Baker said in a statement to the Globe.

Martell has not responded to email and voicemail requests for comment from the Globe.

Sossa-Paquette said he confronted Martell about the email.

“This does not represent the Republican Party that I’ve defended for the last 20 years of my life,” Sossa-Paquette said. “I’m not going to tolerate any bigotry coming out of my own party or the Democratic Party."

Sossa-Paquette said he reached out to state GOP Chairman Jim Lyons, who “basically just told me he’s not going to get involved.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Boston Globe.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you