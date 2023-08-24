WASHINGTON – Republican candidates can’t go wrong by promising to beef up border security. The eight contenders at the first presidential debate did not disappoint.
“We will close the southern border where criminals are coming in every day,” Vivek Ramaswamy said Wednesday night, injecting the topic long before the Fox News moderators broached it. “An open border is not a border.”
“Let’s fire the 87,000 IRS agents and double the number of Border Patrol agents,” said Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Former Vice President Mike Pence wrapped himself in the cloak of the “Trump-Pence administration” immigration and border policies, while distancing himself from Donald Trump himself — the front-runner who boycotted the debate — for pressuring him to ignore the Electoral College results when Congress ratified their defeat in the 2020 election.
“We secured the southern border ... and reduced illegal immigration and asylum abuse by 90%,” Pence said, glossing over the role the COVID-19 pandemic played in throttling down illegal migration. “When Joe Biden took over he threw open the southern border of the United States and (unleashed) the wave of humanity, the wave of fentanyl.”
Polls show Americans across the board dissatisfied with the current state of border security.
A Pew Research Center survey from June found 87% of Republicans say the U.S. government is doing a bad job — most actually said “very bad” — along with 62% of President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats.
Illegal crossings have plummeted since summer 2022, when the influx smashed previous records. That bought Biden no slack from Republicans.
“The first thing we need to do is to stop any more from coming,” said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, adding “of course” when moderator Martha MacCallum asked if he would also “send those people back.”
Border wall
One of Biden’s first actions was to halt construction of the “big, beautiful wall” Trump promised to build along the southern border.
Roughly 458 miles worth of “border wall system” was installed by the time Trump left office, along the 2,000-mile border, at a cost of about $15 billion.
All but about 80 miles replaced existing fencing with far taller and sturdier 18- to 30-foot steel bollards.
“If we just spent $10 billion we could finish the wall,” said Scott. “For $5 billion more we can have the military grade technology to surveil our southern border to stop the flow of fentanyl and save 70,000 Americans a year. That should be the priority.”
Christie has needled Trump for walling off so little of the border that didn’t already have a barrier, and for reneging on a promise that Mexico would pay for the wall.
Trump says he got a better deal, because Mexico devoted 28,000 soldiers to tighten its own border to curb migration from Central America.
His vice president alluded to that during the debate.
“We got the Mexicans to deploy their national guard to their southern border and to our southern border as never before,” Pence said.
He also boasted about his role in wheedling billions from Congress for the project.
“I was there when we negotiated through the government shutdown and got the funding available to build the wall. I was negotiating on Capitol Hill around the clock,” he said.
Military deployment
Several of the contenders called for sending active duty military to the border.
“When these drug pushers are bringing fentanyl across the border, that’s going to be the last thing they do. We’re going to use force and we’re going to leave them stone cold dead,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running second to Trump but with Ramaswamy nipping at his heels.
Vowing to declare a national emergency at the border and send troops, he said, “Would I use force? Would I treat them as foreign terrorist organizations? You’re darn right I would.”
Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur whose parents immigrated from India, has staked an especially muscular approach, calling it “legally, morally and ethically justified” to use military force to secure the border.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who led the Drug Enforcement Administration in the first two years of George W. Bush’s administration, said he has no problem with Border Patrol and law enforcement using lethal force when justified.
But he said, “the military has to be limited in its use. ... The military has to be used for intelligence gathering purposes.”
Pence likewise brushed aside the idea of putting U.S. forces directly into the fight against migration and smuggling.
But he said, “We will partner with the Mexican military, and we will hunt down and destroy the cartels that are claiming lives in the United States.”
Presidents of both parties have used the National Guard and, less frequently, the active duty military to beef up border security.
But there are legal restrictions, and some of the advocates want to expand the mission beyond what the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 allows.
That post-Civil War law bars the U.S. military from enforcing domestic laws, immigration or criminal.
President George W. Bush sent the National Guard to the border starting in 2006 to help with surveillance, engineering and logistics. President Barack Obama did the same in 2010.
Trump ordered National Guard units to the border in spring 2018, and 5,800 active duty soldiers that fall.
Biden has sent the National Guard to the border, too. In May, he ordered 1,500 active duty troops as the Homeland Security Department braced for a surge when Title 42 expired — a surge that never materialized.
