North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A few rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

A few rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.