WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP Sens. Loeffler, Daines, Braun shift, say they won't object to Biden electors after pro-Trump attack on Capitol.
GOP Sens. Loeffler, Daines, Braun shift, say they won't object to Biden electors after pro-Trump attack on Capitol
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach.
