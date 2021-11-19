HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
Gopher Investments (“Gopher”), a 4.97% shareholder in Playtech plc (“Playtech”), today confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Playtech.
Today’s announcement has no bearing on Gopher’s agreement to acquire Playtech’s financial trading division, Finalto. Gopher remains fully committed to the acquisition. The process is ongoing and is expected to complete in H1 2022.
This is a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) applies.
Under Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, Gopher reserves the right to set the restrictions in Rule 2.8 aside in the following circumstances:
- with the agreement of the board of Playtech (provided, as specified in Note 2 on Rule 2.8, such agreement can only be given in the event that the offer announced by Aristocrat (UK) Holdings Limited lapses or is withdrawn);
- if a third party (including the consortium of JKO Play Limited and Centerbridge Partners L.P.) announces a firm intention to make an offer for Playtech;
- if Playtech announces a “whitewash” proposal (see Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); and
- if there has been a material change of circumstances (as determined by the Takeover Panel).
About Gopher Investments and TT Bond Partners
Gopher is an investment vehicle backed by investors with experience in gaming and financials, and is an affiliate of TT Bond Partners (“TTB”). TTB, through its Hong Kong regulated entity, TTB Partners Limited, which is advising Gopher on this transaction, is an investment and advisory firm based in Hong Kong, whose founders and professionals have over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry investing and advising on over $250 billion of transactions in the US, Europe, and Asia.
