SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
With over thirty years of industry experience, Gordon Wong has worn every hat in the data analytics space. SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool is thrilled to announce that Gordon will add another to his collection as a Strategic Partner. Having seen firsthand the transformative power that data-driven insights can have on business decision-making, Gordon will help guide SqlDBM on its journey of developing and integrating new data discovery and collaboration features.
Gordon is famous for his ability to lead organizations to that “aha” moment by helping build a mature data culture. He is quick to spot potential: as an early adopter of Snowflake in 2014 and one of their biggest customers, Gordon understands the power and flexibility that cloud-native solutions can provide. Unfortunately, legacy modeling tools are still confined to the desktop and fail to reach the users through a lack of sharing and collaboration features.
Gordon believes that such limitations are “primarily the fault of difficult to use tools, steep learning curves, and a lack of integration between modeling and the real world. I think SqlDBM has the potential to break down barriers on all three fronts, dramatically improving data literacy.” SqlDBM has made breaking down these barriers its primary mission and is confident that Gordon's guidance here will be indispensable.
About SqlDBM
SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to layout or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and communication between business and technical users.
About Gordon Wong
I’m a hands-on, collaborative analytics leader who loves building data teams. I start with the business problem and always keep it in sharp focus. I know how to create the blueprints for effective analytics solutions and be the product owner for my teams. When it comes to management, my philosophy is to direct as little as possible and coach as much as possible, leaning into empathy, honesty, and optimism. I have dual responsibilities of helping my teams grow their careers and the enterprise to grow its business through intelligent decisions. My mind is for the company, but my heart is for my people.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005334/en/
CONTACT: Serge Gershkovich
SqlDBM Development Advocate
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: SqlDBM
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/05/2022 09:30 AM/DISC: 04/05/2022 09:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005334/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.