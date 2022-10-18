SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--
GoSecure, a leading provider of managed detection and response and expert advisory services, announced the appointment of David DeRuff as Chief Financial Officer. DeRuff brings with him an extensive background of investment banking experience focused on growth companies in industries where technology plays a transformative role.
“David’s leadership experience, strong finance background, and deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry will help GoSecure drive its strategic vision and accelerate profitable growth,” said Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our dynamic leadership team focused on generating superior customer and shareholder value.”
Prior to joining GoSecure, DeRuff was a partner at DBO Partners, a technology investment banking firm in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he advised companies strategically on scaling to the next level. In addition to his experience in M&A and growth equity, DeRuff’s expertise extends to operational roles. He previously served as DBO Partners COO and CCO, working to ensure smooth operations, access to the best information and highly available technology solutions, and compliance with industry regulations. A proven entrepreneur, DeRuff founded, built, and sold East Peak Advisors, one of the early boutique advisory firms. He received a BS in Accounting and Finance from the University of California at Berkeley and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
“I’ve known Neal for ten years and been following GoSecure’s success in the Managed Detection and Response market,” said DeRuff. “I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous and I look forward to working with Neal and the entire GoSecure team to achieve our goals.”
About GoSecure
GoSecure is a recognized cybersecurity leader, delivering innovative managed detection and response (MDR) and expert advisory services. GoSecure Titan® managed security solutions deliver multi-vector protection to counter modern cyber threats through a complete suite of offerings that extend the capabilities of our customers’ in-house teams. GoSecure Titan Managed Detection & Response offers a best-in-class mean-time-to-respond, with comprehensive coverage across customers’ networks, endpoints, and inboxes. For over 10 years, GoSecure has been helping customers better understand their security gaps, improve organizational risk, and enhance security posture through advisory services provided by one of the most trusted and skilled teams in the industry.
