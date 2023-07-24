SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2023--
Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), announced today that it will hold a conference call with PAH experts on Tuesday, July 25 th at 10 a.m. EDT. Gossamer’s management team will be joined by world-renowned PAH key opinion leaders, Dr. Ray Benza, Dr. Ardi Ghofrani, and Dr. Jim White to discuss the upcoming PROSERA Phase 3 study and an interim update of the Phase 2 TORREY open-label extension.
The live audio webcast may be accessed through the “Events / Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.gossamerbio.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:
Date / Time: July 25, 10:00 a.m. EDT
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-800-285-6670
International Dial-in Number: 713-481-0091
Conference Reference: Seralutinib Program Update Call
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qzyj9utp
A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the “Investors” section of the Company's website, www.gossamerbio.com.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients suffering from, pulmonary hypertension.
