Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced that data from its functional respiratory imaging, or FRI, sub-study of the successful Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2023. Dr. Roham Zamanian, Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Stanford University, will present the data during a session on novel treatments in pulmonary hypertension management on Sunday, September 10 th.
The TORREY FRI sub-study utilized novel, non-invasive CT imaging techniques from Fluidda, an innovative medical technology company, to evaluate the impact of seralutinib treatment on pulmonary arterial blood vessel volume distribution. Following 24 weeks of seralutinib treatment, a statistically significant improvement in the ratio of blood vessel volume of small to large pulmonary arteries was observed as compared to placebo, indicating that seralutinib improved pulmonary vascular abnormalities associated with PAH. This improvement correlated with important cardiopulmonary hemodynamic measurements.
Gossamer will again partner with Fluidda to evaluate FRI measurements in a sub-study of the Phase 3 PROSERA Study. If the results are confirmed in Phase 3, this non-invasive imaging modality could further support seralutinib’s anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic reverse-remodeling mechanism of action.
Session and Presentation Details
Session Title: Novelties in pulmonary hypertension management (Clinical)
Date and Time: Sunday, September 10 from 9:30-10:45 AM CEST
Abstract Title: Seralutinib improves pulmonary arterial blood vessel volume distribution in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): results of the TORREY phase 2 imaging substudy
Presenting Author: Roham Zamanian, MD
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients suffering from, pulmonary hypertension.
About Fluidda
Fluidda is a pioneering medical technology company specializing in Functional Respiratory Imaging solutions. Leveraging advanced imaging techniques, Fluidda's FRI technology enables non-invasive evaluation of lung function, providing valuable insights for disease assessment and treatment optimization. Fluidda is dedicated to revolutionizing respiratory care through innovation and cutting-edge medical imaging technology.
Forward Looking Statements
Gossamer cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of seralutinib based on the FRI sub-study data. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Gossamer that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Gossamer’s business, including, without limitation: potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; disruption to our operations from the COVID-19 pandemic, including clinical trial delays; the Company’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; the success of Gossamer’s clinical trials and preclinical studies for seralutinib; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of seralutinib that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in clinical holds, recalls or product liability claims; Gossamer’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for seralutinib; Gossamer’s ability to comply with its obligations in collaboration agreements with third parties or the agreements under which it licenses intellectual property rights from third parties; unstable market and economic conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk may adversely affect our business and financial condition and the broader economy and biotechnology industry; Gossamer may use its capital resources sooner than it expects; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Gossamer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
