BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn’t a big fan of “vaccine passports” — at least not now.
The passports are meant to allow those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to have greater access to public places as the state and country slowly emerges from the pandemic.
Asked if he would favor such a program in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Baker said, “No. No. No.”
Baker said he continues to be focused on getting vaccine doses into the arms of Massachusetts residents.
“I want to vaccinate people. Let’s get people vaccinated,” the Republican said during a press conference. “I think having a conversation about creating a barrier before people have even had an opportunity to be eligible to be vaccinated — let’s focus on getting people vaccinated.”
Baker didn't rule out the idea completely, however.
“I think it's perfectly appropriate for people to have conversations about some of these other issues, but I don't want them to distract from the goal that remains in front of all of us," he added.
Baker's comments come as some in Massachusetts are pressing for the creation of vaccine passports or passes.
In a letter addressed earlier this week to Baker and President Joe Biden, two Democratic state lawmakers — state Sen. Barry Finegold and state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell — said the adoption of vaccine passes could help the state and nation emerge more quickly and safely from the pandemic.
“Vaccine passes will allow us to live with the virus without having to impose costly lockdowns. People will feel more comfortable getting on airplanes or going to sports arenas if they know others there have been vaccinated as well,” the lawmaker wrote.
“By distributing vaccine passes, we can re-open our economy more fully without compromising public health,” they added.
———
COLLEGE CAMPUS ACTIVITIES
A college in Boston is temporarily restricting campus activities amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Emerson College officials said Wednesday that all in-person student activities and gatherings will be halted, including athletics.
The campus fitness center will close, the dining center will offer only to-go meals, and the library be open for socially distanced study and reserved study spaces only, Erik Muurisepp, the college's assistant vice president for campus life, said in a message to the campus community.
Students are also being asked to leave their residences for a limited number of reasons such as picking up food, seeking medical care, or going to and from employment. Travel is prohibited.
The changes took effect Wednesday evening and will remain in place for at least a week, according to Muurisepp. In-person classes will continue as normal, he said.