NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging parents to report “divisive practices” in schools to his administration using a newly established email tip line.
During a radio talk show appearance Monday, Youngkin provided an open-ended explanation about what counts as divisive practices, and discussed racial issues like white privilege and critical race theory.
“We embrace teaching all history, the good and the bad,” he said. “… But practices like teaching that one group is inherently privileged and another is a victim, or that in fact people today should be held responsible for sins of the past, these are the kinds of teaching practices that exist in our schools and we are going to get them out.”
Youngkin, speaking on The John Fredericks Show, said he believes the tipline will improve the state’s education system. He said reports will be catalogued and used to gain insight. The governor did not explain who is monitoring the email or evaluating the complaints, or what steps are taken after a report is received.
“We are asking for input right from parents to make sure that we can go right to the source as we continue to work to make sure that Virginia’s education system is on the path to reestablished excellence,” he said.
Youngkin also stated that Attorney General Jason Miyares was equally committed to protecting parents’ rights.
“Miyares was elected for Virginians to stand up for Virginians, and when it comes to making sure that parents have the fundamental rights that are guaranteed under the Virginia code, he is standing up for them,” he said.
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter did not respond to specific questions about the new tip line, but offered a written statement instead.
“The governor’s office set up helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov as a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns,” she wrote. “Governor Youngkin was elected to serve all Virginians and has utilized a customary constituent service, to hear from Virginians and solicit feedback.”
On the campaign trail, Youngkin frequently voiced his opposition to teaching so-called divisive concepts in public education. He issued an executive order on his first day in office specifically banning critical race theory from being taught in schools.
“Inherently divisive concepts, like critical race theory and its progeny, instruct students to only view life through the lens of race and presumes that some students are consciously or unconsciously racist, sexist, or oppressive, and that other students are victims,” the order states.
“Critical race theory and related concepts are teaching our children to engage in the very behavior the Constitution prohibits.”
Critical race theory is not currently part of the K-12 curriculum in the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
