binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop, announced that the states of North Carolina and Maryland have awarded the company with contracts to provide access to the Company’s FDA emergency-use-authorized, at-home, lower nasal swab COVID-19 sample collection kits for molecular diagnostic processing at binx laboratory partners as well as access to saliva collection for those that prefer that option. The goals of these programs are to create a consistent supply of tests to support the North Carolina and Maryland testing programs. The Company also announced that Health Canada has issued a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) allowing the company to distribute its binx health at-home COVID-19 nasal swab sample collection kit in Canada.
“There is a growing sense that we have to steel ourselves to dealing with COVID-19 for the long-term as the virus transitions from pandemic to endemic. We believe that this highlights the importance of enabling COVID-19 testing in the most convenient ways possible,” said Jeff Luber, binx health President and CEO. “We are proud that North Carolina and Maryland officials have selected binx health among their partners to help keep state residents healthy and we look forward to providing our services to the citizens of Canada under the recent issuance of our MDEL.”
The binx health at-home COVID 19 nasal swab sample collection kit offers individuals the convenience of providing samples in the home, school, work or community-based settings. In the U.S., samples are sent to a binx-authorized laboratory for processing and, on average, results are available within 24 hours from sample receipt by the lab. The sample collection kit has been authorized for emergency use ( EUA ) by the US Food & Drug Administration and can be used for the collection of anterior nasal swab specimens from patients aged 5 and over.
The binx health everywhere digital platform helps support expanded access to care for COVID-19 and sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States for an array of partners including state departments of public health, universities, corporations, student health insurers and others.
Awards were granted by Maryland Office of State Procurement and The Division of Purchase & Contract in North Carolina. The North Carolina Statewide Term Contract mandates participation of agencies, departments, institutions, universities, and community colleges, unless exempted by North Carolina General Statute. Additionally, non-mandated entities, including schools and local government, that are allowed by general statute may use the COVID-19 testing contract. As part of the North Carolina award, binx health will be working with its partner laboratories with an established in-network relationship with the North Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield State Health Plan to reimburse directly for the laboratory fees associated with COVID-19 testing.
Since the start of the pandemic more than two million people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 while 900,000 have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19 in Maryland.
With thousands of new COVID-19 cases still being reported every day in Canada, the need for more testing and solutions to reach rural and populous areas remains acute across the country. The binx health’s at-home sample collection kit can provide increased access to testing and help to enhance the reporting and tracking of test results using its proprietary digital platform.
North Carolina and Maryland agencies interested in working with binx health under the state contracts and Canadian health agencies, health care systems and distributors interested in working with binx health can contact info@mybinxhealth.com for more information.
About binx health
binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study, and shop. The Company works with large corporate partners and institutions who have access to large patient populations and have a significant interest in delivering or facilitating better healthcare to provide access to and enable more streamlined delivery of diagnostic testing and care. Its omnichannel platform includes the point-of-care io platform, which puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, and the Company's suite of physician-mediated and medical guideline-driven, at-home sample collection offerings, which bring high-quality testing, population health tools, and seamless digital integration capability to those unable or unwilling to visit a clinic location.
binx's io platform is the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea from male and female specimens that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Its platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use, and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single-visit test and treatment. For more information, visit www.binx.com.
