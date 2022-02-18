Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn to Open In 2025

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--
Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce it will open the Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn in 2025. The new hotel will be located in the Sathorn district of Bangkok, an international area of Thailand’s capital city that is home to many leading domestic and foreign companies and embassies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005414/en/
Rendition of Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn (Graphic: Business Wire)
Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn will offer 405 guest rooms, each with a standard area of about 40 square meters, including 36 guest rooms designed for longer stays. The hotel will offer an all-day dining facility, a teppanyaki restaurant and a restaurant serving general Japanese cuisine. In addition, there will be a rooftop bar on the 34 th floor—the top floor—offering panoramic views across Bangkok. There will also be an executive lounge, fitness center, spa and banquet facilities catering to both leisure and business guests.
The vision of the Hotel Okura Group is to establish itself in Asia as a top quality hotel group originating from Japan, and as its basic strategy for overseas business development the company is promoting its "5×5 Plan," under which it aims to open five hotels in each of five specific countries and regions. This is the fifth hotel in Thailand, and the first Grand Nikko-branded hotel to open there.
Bangkok Sathorn Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a local hotel management company jointly owned by Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd., Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development, and Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., will manage the new property in cooperation with the Hotel Okura Group.
Bangkok often suffers flooding and other natural disasters, and the new hotel will assist the local community by providing rainwater storage tanks to mitigate flood damage, by the provision of warehouses stockpiling essential items for use during natural disasters, and by making the hotel available as an evacuation center. Part of the facility has been “greened” to make it environmentally friendly.
Toshihiro Ogita, President, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., commented, “We are honored to participate in such a socially significant project. Leveraging the hotel’s accessibility for the general public, we will strive to provide high quality services rooted in the Japanese spirit of hospitality, and to further enhance recognition of our brand in Thailand.”
The Sathorn area and neighboring Silom area of Bangkok function as the financial center of the capital and are home to the headquarters of financial institutions such as banks, securities and insurance companies, auditing firms and law firms. Both up-market areas of the city, they offer sophisticated urban entertainment, with restaurants featuring both world-famous and up-and-coming chefs. While primarily commercial districts, they also feature lush green areas including Lumpini Park, with the area around Sathorn Road and the Bangkok Mass Transit System station featuring luxury condominiums and serviced apartments, making it a great place to enjoy an attractive urban lifestyle.
The Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn will be conveniently located on the main Sathorn Road thoroughfare, a 40-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and a 5-minute walk from Chong Nonsi Skytrain station. Based on the concept of “comfort that unleashes the five senses in a high-quality environment”, the Grand Nikko, incorporating the luxury brand of Nikko Hotels International, promises guests a relaxing stay in a space offering a complete sense of freedom.
Overview of Grand Nikko Bangkok Sathorn
Address:
117 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok
Total floor space:
Around 51,000 square meters
Layout:
35 floors including the rooftop level and one underground floor
No. of guest rooms:
405 (369 regular guest rooms and 36 long-stay rooms)
Restaurants:
All-day dining facility, Japanese restaurant, teppanyaki restaurant, rooftop bar
Banqueting:
Two banquet halls and six meeting rooms
Facilities:
Executive lounge, fitness center, spa, outdoor pool
Access:
About 40 minutes by car from Suvarnabhumi International Airport / about 5 minutes on foot from BTS Silom line Chong Nonsi Station
About Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd.
The strength of Nishimatsu Construction lies in the high level of technological competence it has developed over the course of more than 140 years of history and tradition stretching back to when the company was founded in 1874. Building on this strength, we make a broad contribution to creating a safe and secure social infrastructure and comfortable environment through the construction of public facilities such as roads and dams, urban redevelopment, and other projects. Our spirit of construction, which has been nurtured through our long history, continues to live on today.
In the property development and real estate fields, the company actively develops, operates and invests in housing, offices and other commercial facilities, including business development projects such as redevelopment and land readjustment projects in central urban areas all over Japan. In recent years, it has engaged additionally in overseas real estate projects.
Nishimatsu will continue contributing to efforts to realize a society and an environment that are sustainable and that provide people with peace of mind, by providing valuable structures and services to the public.
About Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN)
JOIN is a government-private fund based in Japan specializing in overseas investments in infrastructure including railways and airports.
Please visit www.join-future.co.jp/english.
About Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.
Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. practices the concept of Creating Shared Value (CSV), which aims to contribute to the development of society while enhancing corporate value by addressing social issues through our business activities and is working to create a sustainable society. The Fuyo Lease Group has positioned “overseas” and “real estate” as strategic areas based on our Frontier Expansion 2021 medium-term management plan. This is the first time for us to participate in the overseas hotel business, and we will use this initiative as an opportunity to expand our overseas business. We will continue to boldly challenge new frontiers and work with customers under our corporate slogan: “Go Where No One Has Gone Before.”
About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.
Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.
Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 79 properties (53 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 24,273 guest rooms (as of February 1, 2022) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005414/en/
CONTACT: Media Contacts
Ms. Ikuko Arai or Mr. Ryutaro Suzuki
Public Relations
Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81 (0)3 6685 8995
E-mail:pr@okura-nikko.co.jp
KEYWORD: THAILAND JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR LUXURY VACATION OTHER TRAVEL OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LODGING DESTINATIONS COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE TRAVEL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT RETAIL URBAN PLANNING
SOURCE: Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/18/2022 12:00 AM/DISC: 02/18/2022 12:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005414/en