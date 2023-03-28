SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--
Grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura and Irina Krush bested a field of elite chess players from across the United States to take top honors in the 2023 Open and Women’s American Cup tournaments, respectively.
Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura wins the Open Section of the 2023 American Cup hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club at the World Chess Hall of Fame. (Photo: Business Wire)
The double-elimination knockout tournament hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club at the World Chess Hall of Fame from March 17-26, 2023, featured a total prize fund of $300,000.
“This year’s American Cup featured exciting chess play, stunning upsets and epic comebacks,” said Tony Rich, Executive Director of the Saint Louis Chess Club . “It’s always exciting to see these incredible players compete and this year’s American Cup was no different. We congratulate Hikaru and Irina on their brilliant wins against a stellar field of competitors.”
Open Section Final Standings
Hikaru Nakamura pulled through to become the 2023 American Cup Champion after defeating Wesley So 2.5-1.5 in a difficult final Elimination Match, winning $60,000. The finale started out with three solid draws, but finished abruptly in the fourth game after a blunder by So who got his queen trapped inside Nakamura’s territory. So takes home $35,000 for his impressive performance during the tournament.
“Frankly, I felt like it would come down to who won the first championship match. We are both so evenly matched. It was tough and either of us could have won, but I’m thankful to get the win,” said Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in his post-game interview.
Place
Name
Prize Money
1
$60,000
2
GM Wesley So
$35,000
3
$25,000
4
$20,000
T-5
$18,000
T-5
$18,000
T-7
GM Ray Robson
$12,000
T-7
GM Sam Sevian
$12,000
Women's Section Final Standings
Eight-time U.S. Women’s Champion Irina Krush bounced back from a loss in classical to defeat a surging 13 year old Alice Lee in a rapid playoff and went on to win her second straight Women’s American Cup title and $30,000. Lee, the youngest player in the field, took home an impressive $18,000.
“The format is great and there will be decisive games no matter what. Match play is the most exciting format in chess - classical, rapid & blitz. I love this format and I hope I contributed to the excitement of this event,” said Grandmaster Irina Krush.
Place
Name
Prize Money
1
GM Irina Krush
$30,000
2
FM Alice Lee
$18,000
3
$12,000
4
$10,000
T-5
$9,000
T-5
WGM Tatev Abrahamyan
$9,000
T-7
$6,000
T-7
WGM Katerina Nemcova
$6,000
Chess fans can watch the full coverage of the American Cup on the Saint Louis Chess Club's YouTube channel with expert commentary by GM's Yasser Seirawan, Cristian Chirila and IM Jovanka Houska.
Next up for the Saint Louis Chess Club will be the Spring Classic, which takes place April 5-13, 2023.
Visit www.uschesschamps.com for more information.
About the Saint Louis Chess Club
The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to making chess an important part of our community. In addition to providing a forum for the community to play tournaments and casual games, the club also offers chess improvement classes, beginner lessons and special lectures.
Recognizing the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is committed to supporting those chess programs that already exist in area schools while encouraging the development of new in-school and after-school programs. For more information, visit www.saintlouischessclub.org.
