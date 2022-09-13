QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
Granite Telecommunications, a $1.8 billion provider of communications service and technology to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that it was named the No. 1 most charitable contributor in Massachusetts at the Boston Business Journal’s 17 th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on September 8 th.
The recognition marks the 14 th straight year that Granite has received the honor and the second time Granite has placed No. 1 on the list. This year, a total of 95 companies were recognized as Top Charitable Contributors, collectively donating $322 million in cash contributions. Granite accounted for $38.9 million of that amount.
“The past couple years have presented companies and communities with many challenges, and the needs have continued to grow,” said Carolyn Jones, the Business Journal’s publisher and market president. “We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all.”
“We are humbled by the opportunity to give back to others at a time when so many have had to overcome a myriad of struggles," said Granite President & CEO Rob Hale. “To share Granite’s growth and financial success with the community and be named the most charitable company in the Commonwealth is a true honor, especially given the difficulties that we have all had to rise above since the pandemic took hold in 2020.”
Under the leadership of Rob Hale, who has been repeatedly recognized as one of the most philanthropic people in the United States, Granite has devoted itself to giving back to the community. To support that mission, the company established Granite Gives Back Inc., a 501(3) nonprofit charitable organization which Granite uses as a vehicle to identify, plan and fund philanthropic projects. Each week, Granite Gives Back identifies a charitable organization for the Granite team to raise funds on behalf of, and Granite matches the amount dollar-for-dollar. Granite Gives Back also organizes volunteering events which members of Granite’s team support using company-sponsored Volunteer Time Off.
To learn more about Granite’s philanthropic initiatives, please visit the Granite Gives Back website at www.granitenet.com/granitegivesback.
About Granite
Granite delivers advanced communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest independent telecommunications providers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of advanced business communications services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit granitenet.com.
