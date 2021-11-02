8th-$17,950, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy

OHBPA Fillies and Mares Sprint Series Final S.

Off 8:42. 3. bump 7/16,clr3/8,held

Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.170, 1:00.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.980.

Trainer: Jorge Rosales

Winner: B M, 7, by Dominus-Dixieland Baby

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Raiderette126511-½1-3½1-2½1-½A. Anaya1.20
Beau Rocks126733-1½2-32-42-4J. Wooten, Jr.3.20
Shez a Grinder126288-14-½3-1½3-3J. Figueroa28.70
My Lite Nite126867-½7-hd5-1½4-3½D. Martin21.80
Thechampisfloring1263998-36-1½5-¾J. Scriver13.90
Timberlake Gage126122-1½3-24-16-4T. Smith11.80
Bluegrass Betty126455-298-½7-1¾H. Herrera45.50
Gee Street126976-½6-298-4¾L. Camacho-Flores2.60
Cosmic Tripster126644-hd5-½7-½9J. Lopez33.50
5 (5)Raiderette4.403.202.80
7 (7)Beau Rocks4.403.00
2 (2)Shez a Grinder7.60

$1 Exacta (5-7) paid $7.10; $0.5 Superfecta (5-7-2-8) paid $120.70; $1 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $44.50;

