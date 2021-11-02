8th-$17,950, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy
OHBPA Fillies and Mares Sprint Series Final S.
Off 8:42. 3. bump 7/16,clr3/8,held
Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.170, 1:00.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.980.
Trainer: Jorge Rosales
Winner: B M, 7, by Dominus-Dixieland Baby
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Raiderette
|126
|5
|1
|1-½
|1-3½
|1-2½
|1-½
|A. Anaya
|1.20
|Beau Rocks
|126
|7
|3
|3-1½
|2-3
|2-4
|2-4
|J. Wooten, Jr.
|3.20
|Shez a Grinder
|126
|2
|8
|8-1
|4-½
|3-1½
|3-3
|J. Figueroa
|28.70
|My Lite Nite
|126
|8
|6
|7-½
|7-hd
|5-1½
|4-3½
|D. Martin
|21.80
|Thechampisfloring
|126
|3
|9
|9
|8-3
|6-1½
|5-¾
|J. Scriver
|13.90
|Timberlake Gage
|126
|1
|2
|2-1½
|3-2
|4-1
|6-4
|T. Smith
|11.80
|Bluegrass Betty
|126
|4
|5
|5-2
|9
|8-½
|7-1¾
|H. Herrera
|45.50
|Gee Street
|126
|9
|7
|6-½
|6-2
|9
|8-4¾
|L. Camacho-Flores
|2.60
|Cosmic Tripster
|126
|6
|4
|4-hd
|5-½
|7-½
|9
|J. Lopez
|33.50
|5 (5)
|Raiderette
|4.40
|3.20
|2.80
|7 (7)
|Beau Rocks
|4.40
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Shez a Grinder
|7.60
$1 Exacta (5-7) paid $7.10; $0.5 Superfecta (5-7-2-8) paid $120.70; $1 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $44.50;
