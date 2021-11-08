6th-$83,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Far West Futurity

Off 7:55. 1,2. dueled, best,

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:04.200.

Trainer: Jose Rosales Gomez

Winner: SOR C, 2, by Five Bar Cartel-Kt Perry

Scratched: Playin the Game.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
B the One126911-hd1-hd1-½C. Moreno0.90
Leaving Angelz125542-hd2-hd2-½M. Osuna3.40
Five Bar Cali126734-hd4-hd3-1¼J. Lopez6.90
Cm Rosie At Ta Bar126623-hd3-hd4-nkJ. Wooten, Jr.23.20
One Dashing Rabbit125455-½5-15-½J. Zavala26.90
L Bar D Mistr Cartel125876-26-36-1½J. Figueroa5.50
Hell On Horseshoes125267-27-47-3S. Jimenez24.10
The Streakin Dream130188-48-58-5¼O. Peinado13.50
Uncle Shine12639999A. Anaya31.20
10 (9)B the One3.802.802.60
5 (5)Leaving Angelz3.803.40
8 (7)Five Bar Cali3.60

$1 Exacta (10-5) paid $7.70; $0.5 Superfecta (10-5-8-7) paid $83.55; $1 Trifecta (10-5-8) paid $35.00;

