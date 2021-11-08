6th-$83,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Far West Futurity
Off 7:55. 1,2. dueled, best,
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:04.200.
Trainer: Jose Rosales Gomez
Winner: SOR C, 2, by Five Bar Cartel-Kt Perry
Scratched: Playin the Game.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|B the One
|126
|9
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|C. Moreno
|0.90
|Leaving Angelz
|125
|5
|4
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|M. Osuna
|3.40
|Five Bar Cali
|126
|7
|3
|4-hd
|4-hd
|3-1¼
|J. Lopez
|6.90
|Cm Rosie At Ta Bar
|126
|6
|2
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-nk
|J. Wooten, Jr.
|23.20
|One Dashing Rabbit
|125
|4
|5
|5-½
|5-1
|5-½
|J. Zavala
|26.90
|L Bar D Mistr Cartel
|125
|8
|7
|6-2
|6-3
|6-1½
|J. Figueroa
|5.50
|Hell On Horseshoes
|125
|2
|6
|7-2
|7-4
|7-3
|S. Jimenez
|24.10
|The Streakin Dream
|130
|1
|8
|8-4
|8-5
|8-5¼
|O. Peinado
|13.50
|Uncle Shine
|126
|3
|9
|9
|9
|9
|A. Anaya
|31.20
|10 (9)
|B the One
|3.80
|2.80
|2.60
|5 (5)
|Leaving Angelz
|3.80
|3.40
|8 (7)
|Five Bar Cali
|3.60
$1 Exacta (10-5) paid $7.70; $0.5 Superfecta (10-5-8-7) paid $83.55; $1 Trifecta (10-5-8) paid $35.00;
